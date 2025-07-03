NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Hannan Metals Limited's (TSXV: HAN) ("Hannan" or the "Company") announces that the Company has elected to accelerate the expiry date of outstanding share purchase warrants of the Company originally issued in connection with the closing of a private placement financing on June 27, 2024, (the "June 2024 Warrants"), exercisable at C$0.50 per common share (the "Common Shares").

In accordance with the terms of the certificates evidencing the June 2024 Warrants, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the June 2024 Warrants in the event that the weighted average closing price of the Company's Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") is equal to or greater than C$0.70 for twenty (20) consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Trigger"), to the date which is 30 days following the dissemination of a news release announcing the Acceleration Trigger. As the closing price of the Company's Common Shares has equaled or exceeded C$0.70 per Common Share over each of the last 20 trading days ended July 2, 2025, on the Exchange, this news release constitutes notice to all June 2024 Warrant holders of the acceleration of the expiry date. Accordingly, the Company confirms that all the June 2024 Warrants are now set to expire at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on August 2, 2025, being the 30th day following the date of this notice (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"). Any June 2024 Warrants remaining unexercised after the Accelerated Expiry Date will be cancelled.

As of July 3, 2025, an aggregate of 4,568,110 June 2024 Warrants remain outstanding. Accordingly, if all the June 2024 Warrants are exercised, gross proceeds to the Company will total approximately C$2.3 million. There is no assurance that all of the June 2024 Warrants will be exercised. Holders may exercise the June 2024 Warrants before the Accelerated Expiry Date by observing the process as set out in the June 2024 Warrant certificates.

"We're pleased to announce this warrant acceleration which allows existing shareholders to exclusively fund the Company," stated Michael Hudson, CEO and Executive Chairman. "The potential C$2.3 million in additional capital comes at a strategic time, as we have just commenced our drilling programs in Peru while continuing our promising work at the Previsto high-grade gold alkaline discovery. This capital injection will help maintain our operational momentum across multiple high-potential projects without dilution to our existing shareholder base. We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders as we work to unlock the significant gold and copper potential across our portfolio."

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN)

