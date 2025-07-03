Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+210 % Kursgewinn Year to Date: Neuausrichtung nimmt Fahrt auf - jetzt exklusives CEO-Interview ansehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.07.2025 12:42 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PharmaVentures Ltd: PharmaVentures Appoints Samara Ferguson as Vice President to Lead Pricing and Market Access Team

LONDON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaVentures is pleased to announce the appointment of Samara Ferguson as Vice President to lead its Pricing and Market Access division, supporting companies in their sell-side, buy-side, and licensing due diligence and deal-making.

PharmaVentures Logo

For over 20 years, Samara has held multiple roles in the pharmaceutical industry, giving her a unique insight and experience in market access, health economics and outcomes research. At GSK, Amgen, and UCB, Samara worked across multiple product portfolios, supporting value demonstration of assets in clinical development through to post-launch.

Samara's consultancy experience also brings many years of insight across numerous therapy areas, where she rigorously pressure-tested market access and price potential, developed market access strategies, evidence generation plans, and bespoke real-world studies.

Samara has also supported rapid assessments of in-licensing opportunities to identify key areas of risk and opportunities and inform investment decision-making.

Dr Fintan Walton, Founder andCEO of PharmaVentures, said: "We are delighted to welcome Samara to the PharmaVentures team. Her 20+ extensive years of experience working for major pharma and advising numerous small to mid-sized pharma will be an enormous benefit to our clients, who need high-quality pricing and market access support in due diligence and negotiating the right terms for their deals."

Samara holds a MSc in Health Economics and Health Policy from the University of Birmingham.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Hampstead
rachelh@pharmaventures.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703310/5399710/PV_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pharmaventures-appoints-samara-ferguson-as-vice-president-to-lead-pricing-and-market-access-team-302497603.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.