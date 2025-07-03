Machine Tools Market worth $105.11 billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The machine tools market is projected to reach USD 105.11 billion by 2032, from USD 81.09 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 3.8%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The machine tools market is primarily driven by advanced manufacturing demands, particularly in high-precision sectors such as aerospace, medical devices, and EV powertrain components, which require multi-axis, high-speed, and hybrid machining capabilities. The rapid integration of AI-driven automation, such as adaptive control systems and predictive analytics, is further enabling real-time toolpath optimization and downtime reduction, leading to significant increases in overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). The customization trend in defense and semiconductor manufacturing has also intensified demand for 5-axis and additive-subtractive hybrid machines that can produce complex geometries with reduced post-processing.

Milling machines are estimated to hold a prominent share in 2025

Milling machines hold a prominent share in the machine tools market due to their versatility in performing high-precision operations such as face milling, shoulder milling, and contouring across a wide range of materials and industries. Their dominance is further strengthened by advancements in multi-axis CNC milling systems, which enable complex part geometries to be machined in a single setup, reducing cycle times and increasing throughput. For instance, in January 2025, STM (S&T Machinery) launched a new CNC milling machine at the IMTEX 2025 exhibition in Bangalore. The machine, named the "STM Smart Mill," is a 3-axis vertical machining center designed for precision and efficiency. These machines are tailored for aerospace, mold and die, and general mechanical engineering. The growing adoption of automation and digital twin technologies in milling machines also cements their critical role in modern smart manufacturing setups.

Dealers & distributors are expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period

Dealers & distributors are expected to grow rapidly in the machine tools market during the forecast period due to their critical role in bridging regional manufacturing needs with OEM capabilities, particularly in fragmented and SME-dominated economies such as India, Vietnam, and Mexico. As machine tool manufacturers increasingly focus on their core competencies, namely product development and digital innovation, many are adopting asset-light models and relying on third-party distributors to expand into secondary and tertiary cities. For instance, in April 2024, Accurl partnered with Complete Machine Tools to boost local support and faster service in North America by using the distributor's technical expertise and reach. Furthermore, with the rise of smart and connected tools, dealers are evolving into technical solution integrators by bundling machine tools with industrial IoT retrofitting kits and software, enhancing their role from mere resellers to full-service partners.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period

North America holds a substantial share in the machine tools market due to its advanced industrial base, especially in the aerospace, defense, and automotive manufacturing sectors, which demand high-precision CNC and multi-axis machines. US-based manufacturers such as Haas Automation and Hardinge have expanded their domestic capabilities by integrating automation, AI-based diagnostics, and remote monitoring features into their latest vertical and horizontal machining centers. For instance, in August 2024, Bourn & Koch began transitioning production of Mollart deep hole drilling machine tools to its Rockford, Illinois, facility. This move aims to improve service response times for customers in North America and streamline operations by consolidating manufacturing processes. Additionally, reshoring strategies by US and Canadian manufacturers are increasing local machine tool investments, particularly in high-speed machining centers and hybrid additive-subtractive systems to reduce dependency on Asian imports and improve turnaround times. Strong distributor networks and skilled labor, supported by vocational programs and government-led upskilling initiatives, continue to sustain North America's competitive edge in this domain.

Key Market Machine Tools Industry:

Prominent players in the Machine Tools Companies include as Makino Inc. (Japan), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), Okuma Corporation (Japan), DMG MORI Co., Ltd. (Japan), and DN Solutions (South Korea).

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers (rising adoption of manufactured goods, increased demand for precision and efficiency, growing automobile production, heightened focus on automation), restraints (high initial investment), opportunities (Industry 4.0 and digitization, rapid adoption of CNC technology, rising implementation of adaptive machining), and challenges (absence of standardization in industrial communication protocols and interfaces, lack of skilled workforce to operate automated machine tools) influencing the growth of the machine tools market

(rising adoption of manufactured goods, increased demand for precision and efficiency, growing automobile production, heightened focus on automation), restraints (high initial investment), opportunities (Industry 4.0 and digitization, rapid adoption of CNC technology, rising implementation of adaptive machining), and challenges (absence of standardization in industrial communication protocols and interfaces, lack of skilled workforce to operate automated machine tools) influencing the growth of the machine tools market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies and research & development activities in the machine tools market

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies and research & development activities in the machine tools market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the machine tools market across varied regions

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the machine tools market across varied regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the machine tools market

Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the machine tools market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players Makino Inc. (Japan), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), Okuma Corporation (Japan), DMG MORI Co., Ltd. (Japan), and DN Solutions (South Korea), and among others, in the machine tools market

