Universal Green Group Powers America's Clean Future with EV Charging and Rural Solar Infrastructure

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Universal Green Group, the parent company of Universal Solar Systems and Universal EV Chargers, is proud to announce significant progress in its mission to accelerate clean energy adoption across the United States. Through the installation of commercial solar systems and the rapid expansion of fast EV charging stations, the company is actively building a more sustainable and energy-resilient future.

Commissioned EV Charging Stations Across Illinois

Through its EV division, Universal EV Chargers, the company has commissioned high-speed universal EV charging stations in key cities across Illinois. Each site is equipped with Level 3 DC Fast Dual EV chargers, capable of delivering high-power charging with CCS and NACS port compatibility-helping to meet the rising demand for electric fueling stations throughout the region.

Commissioned cities in Illinois include:

Granite City, IL

Alton, IL

Wood River, IL

Havana, IL

McHenry, IL

North Aurora, IL

Litchfield, IL

These fast charging EV stations are now live and available to the public, offering reliable, accessible, and high-speed charging for EV drivers. Many additional universal charging stations are currently under installation throughout the state.

Whether you're looking for a near EV charger, a universal EV charger, or an electric car charging station nearby, Universal EV Chargers is helping pave the way for electric mobility across the Midwest.

Solar-Powered Progress in Rural Texas

Universal Solar System has completed multiple commercial solar panel installations across five rural properties in Texas. Each site is equipped with enough power to support the business needs, enabling local businesses in their shift to renewable energy, reducing long-term utility costs, and fueling economic growth in rural areas.

Completed solar projects in Texas:

Gun Barrel City, TX

Paris, TX (three locations)

Baird, TX

These projects are a cornerstone of Universal Green Group's clean energy goals, promoting rural development, energy independence, and job creation. By delivering clean solar power to underserved regions, Universal Solar System is helping strengthen local economies while advancing sustainability.

Clean Energy Projects Underway Across the U.S.

Universal EV Chargers has been selected to implement multiple electric car charging station projects across Maryland, Missouri, and Oregon. These upcoming installations will feature a mix of CCS and NACS electric vehicle charging station configurations, tailored to meet the needs of travelers and local communities alike.

Planned EV charging station cities include:

Maryland:

Jessup, MD

Frederick, MD

Gaithersburg, MD

Missouri:

Macon, MO

Oregon:

Condon, OR

Cascade Locks, OR

Eugene, OR

Portland, OR

Tigard, OR

Oakland, OR

Redmond, OR

Woodburn, OR

These electric charging unit projects will expand access to electric car charging stations across both urban corridors and rural destinations. As the demand for EV charging solutions grows, Universal EV Chargers continues to lead with strategic site development and operational expertise.

Why Universal Green Group?

From electric car charging station solutions innovation to EV charging planning and commercial solar deployment, Universal Green Group delivers complete clean energy solutions for public, private, and municipal sectors across the country.

We're more than just an electric car charging company-we're a forward-thinking Chargepoint operators committed to making electric fueling stations and renewable power solutions more accessible for everyone.

Our offerings include:

High-performance universal EV charging stations

Smart electric charging units for residential and commercial use

End-to-end support for solar and EV infrastructure planning and implementation

Looking for an Electric Charging Station Near You?

Need an electric car charger nearby? Our universal charging stations are strategically located near highways, hotels, and rural destinations-making it easy to find a fast charging EV station wherever your journey takes you.

About Universal Green Group

Universal Green Group is a national leader in renewable energy and electric mobility infrastructure. With two core divisions-Universal Solar System and Universal EV Chargers-we deliver innovative, turnkey solutions that support environmental goals, energy savings, and clean transportation.

With more than 700+ clean energy projects already completed or underway, we are proud to help shape the energy landscape of tomorrow-one rooftop and one charging port at a time.

