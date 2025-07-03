Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled consumer engagement company that helps brands simplify and amplify connections with consumers, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with DS Market Solutions Inc. ("DSMS") to provide equity trading advisory and liquidity provider services in accordance with applicable TSX Venture Exchange policies. The agreement took effect on July 1, 2025.

Under the agreement, DSMS will support trading activity in the Company's common shares to enhance market depth, liquidity, and trading stability. DSMS will place bids and offers, monitor trading patterns, and provide monthly reporting to the Company.

In consideration for its services, DSMS will receive a monthly fee of CA$6,000, payable in advance. The agreement is structured on a month-to-month basis and may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice.

The agreement does not include any performance factors, and DSMS has not been granted any shares or options as compensation for its services. IC Group and DSMS are unrelated and unaffiliated entities

The Company is also issuing an aggregate of 325,349 stock options to six executives as part of their 2024 performance bonuses. The options will have an exercise price of $0.54 per share, equal to the Company's most recent closing share price. The options will vest 50% on each of the first and second anniversaries of the grant date and will have a term of ten years from the date of issuance.

Investor Webinar Details

IC Group will host a live investor update webinar to provide additional insight into its strategy and performance.

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) Registration: https://bit.ly/ICGH-Webinar-Registration

The session will feature IC Group's executive team, covering recent corporate developments, major contract wins, and the Company's strategic priorities for the second half of 2025. Key topics will include updates on the Company's three core business units:

IC Engage - Digital promotions

- Digital promotions IC Mobile - Messaging services

- Messaging services IC Insurance - Specialty risk solutions

The webinar is open to shareholders, analysts, and prospective investors seeking a deeper understanding of IC Group's positioning within the global MarTech and AdTech landscape.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is transforming how brands engage with audiences across live events. It uses digital and social platforms to drive sales, capture valuable first-party data to fuel ongoing marketing initiatives and build customer loyalty. The Company achieves this by simplifying and managing the technology, regulatory, data security, and financial risks associated with engaging with consumer audiences on a global basis. Its solutions span digital engagement, mobile messaging, and specialty insurance for Fortune 500 brands and their agency partners in international jurisdictions.

For more information regarding IC Group, please contact:

