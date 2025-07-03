Milk Partners: MiL.k Launches USD1 Loyalty Hub on BNB Chain, Bringing Real-World Rewards On-Chain

SEOUL, South Korea, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiL.k, the leading blockchain-based point integration platform operated by MiL.k Partners Co., Ltd., has announced the official launch of its on-chain rewards platform - USD1 Loyalty Hub - exclusively on BNB Chain.

This new initiative introduces a fully on-chain reward infrastructure centered around USD1, a fiat-backed stablecoin, and marks a significant expansion of MiL.k's Web3 utility footprint. Following MiL.k's success in the Web2 space - boasting over 1.5 million users and collaborations with major enterprises - the USD1 Loyalty Hub represents a strategic step to expand real-use reward models within the Web3 ecosystem.

Designed to encourage real-world use and participation, the USD1 Loyalty Hub enables users to accumulate M-USD1 Points simply by holding or trading USD1 via PancakeSwap V3, particularly within the USD1-BNB and USD1-MLK trading pairs. Points are calculated daily based on a UTC snapshot and distributed on a relative basis, with a minimum threshold of 50 points required to qualify for rewards. Users who qualify can redeem their points for MiL.k's native utility token, MLK. Full campaign details are available on MiL.k's official social media channels.

BNB Chain is one of the largest blockchain ecosystems by on-chain activity, known for its high throughput, low fees, and robust dApp ecosystem spanning DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and beyond. By building on this foundation, MiL.k positions itself at the forefront of Web3 consumer adoption.

With the launch of USD1 Loyalty Hub, MiL.k aims to establish a core loyalty infrastructure within the BNB Chain ecosystem. This move is not only intended to strengthen MiL.k's on-chain presence but also to unlock new cross-border engagement opportunities by leveraging reward mechanics familiar to millions of Web2 users.

"The USD1 Loyalty Hub is just the beginning of our on-chain loyalty vision," said Jungmin Cho, CEO of Milk Partners Co., Ltd.. "We're excited to scale user engagement in Web3 through reward mechanisms that drive real utility, and we remain committed to delivering long-term value for global users."

