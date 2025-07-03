Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: Broadridge to Acquire Acolin, Accelerating Modernization and Transparency in Cross-Border Fund Distribution

Acquisition will enhance Broadridge's global fund distribution, data and regulatory service capabilities and reinforce its role at the intersection of funds and distributors

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) today announced its agreement to acquire Acolin, a leading European provider of cross-border fund distribution and regulatory services. The acquisition will create a robust pan-European fund distribution network, facilitating broader, more efficient access to investors and distribution partners while supporting the ongoing transformation and efficiency of fund distribution for asset managers worldwide.

"Acolin's fund distribution technology and compliance capabilities complement Broadridge's distribution data, intelligence and regulatory communication solutions, creating a simplified and modernized process for launching and distributing funds in Europe," said Michael Tae, Broadridge's Group President of Funds, Issuer, and Data-driven Solutions. "By optimizing the management of fund launches, distribution and compliance, we will enhance global distribution and help asset managers reach clients more efficiently."

Acolin will extend Broadridge's services in Europe, expand its regulatory fund communications services to include additional compliance operations, integrate capabilities to support fund creation and broaden its distribution insights to better support the needs of European and global asset managers.

"Broadridge and Acolin are a natural fit," said Theo Splinter, CEO of Acolin. "The combination of Acolin's fund distribution and regulatory solutions with Broadridge's fund reporting and analytics capabilities will create an end-to-end solution for setting and executing a manager's fund distribution strategy, providing our clients with faster time-to-market and delivering significant efficiencies."

Acolin, based in Zurich, is a specialized distribution support provider with over 350 clients and access to over 3,000 distributors across 30+ countries. Rather than connecting directly with multiple fund platforms and distributors to access regional European markets, asset managers engage Acolin to access many platforms and distributors, and centrally manage distributor data, contracts, commissions, and compliance needs. Acolin supports fund registrations, legal representation, and ongoing compliance across Europe on behalf of its clients.

Broadridge helps asset managers streamline investment operations, comply with changing regulations, and drive revenue and profitability with advanced data, analytics, and global market intelligence. Broadridge's European fund business serves nearly 500 asset managers, and tracks $110 trillion of assets under management, providing fund clients with an unparalleled global view into investor and asset trends.

The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Broadridge's financial results and is expected to close in the first half of Broadridge's 2026 fiscal year, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients - driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications per year and underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

