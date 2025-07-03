Oxford Business Group and Oman Investment Authority highlight sultanate's economic transformation in new advisory report

Strategic investment in focus as Oman accelerates diversification

MUSCAT, Oman, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oman's efforts to accelerate economic diversification through targeted investment in high-impact sectors are analysed in a new advisory report produced by Oxford Business Group (OBG), in partnership with Oman Investment Authority (OIA), titled Oman's Strategic Vision: The Role of Future Fund Oman in Economic Transformation.

The report explores how the sultanate is leveraging strategic funding mechanisms and robust governance frameworks to spur economic diversification, foster sustainable growth and strengthen its appeal as a regional business and investment destination. It also considers how collaborative partnerships are enhancing competitiveness and positioning Oman as a future-ready economy in line with the national development objectives outlined in Oman Vision 2040.

Key sectors identified in the report are green energy, tourism, ICT, manufacturing, ports and logistics, mining, fisheries and agriculture. The publication highlights the pivotal role being played by Future Fund Oman (FFO) in supporting economic transformation by backing projects that promote innovation, job creation, and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and venture capital (VC) firms - which combine to underscore OIA's role as a strategic partner in unlocking the sultanate's potential.

Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, President of OIA, shared his insights on the country's investment priorities and the pivotal role of FFO.

"Oman's investment attractiveness has improved in recent years, driven by strategic initiatives under Oman Vision 2040 which aim to diversify the economy beyond oil and gas. Sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, mining, renewable energy and tourism have been prioritised to create a more resilient and sustainable economic landscape."

Dana Agarbicean, OBG's Country Director for Oman, said the report highlights the evolving role of targeted financing in supporting diversification efforts.

"The sultanate is taking steps to ensure that funding contributes to long-term competitiveness, particularly in high-potential sectors. FFO plays a key role in this process by supporting SMEs, VC firms and start-ups that are contributing to innovation and job creation," she noted.

Oman's Strategic Vision: The Role of Future Fund Oman in Economic Transformation includes relevant case studies and an exclusive interview with the President of OIA, offering further insight into FFO's objectives, investment strategy and role in advancing Oman Vision 2040.

The advisory report is now available to view and download at: https://oxfordbusinessgroup.com/reports/report-how-omans-strategic-investment-fosters-economic-diversification-and-innovation-focus-report/

