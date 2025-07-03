New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Businesses are racing to future-proof their operations, with advanced software development taking center stage.

According to a report from Fortune Business Insights, approximately 95% of new digital workloads are expected to be deployed on cloud-native platforms by 2025.

This trend highlights a massive shift toward scalable, resilient, and flexible architectures. To help brands navigate this, B2B marketplace DesignRush has listed the top software development agencies trusted to deliver cloud-native applications, web platforms, and automation systems that keep businesses ahead in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

Among these agencies is HappyFunCorp, a software development consultancy that builds world-class digital products for web, mobile, and connected devices. With a focus on robust engineering, strategy, and UX, they help businesses turn complex challenges into elegant, scalable solutions that thrive in today's cloud-native, user-driven world.

The top digital software development agencies in July are:

HappyFunCorp - happyfuncorp.com Next Gen Coding Company, Inc - nextgencodingcompany.com MindsTek AI Corporation - mindstekai.com Competenza Innovare - competenza.ae DataTroops LLP - datatroops.io Hexploits - hexploits.com NetSet Software Solutions - netsetsoftware.com CodePoet - codepoetllc.com Devot - devot.team DConsultores - dconsultores.com Inforsen - inforsen.com TapTwice Digital - taptwicedigital.com DiAng Tech - diang.tech Fan Pier Labs - fanpierlabs.com Patterson Labs - pattlabs.com Shispare - shispare.com Logix Technology - logixtek.com Odezzi - odezzi.com TenUp Software Services - tenupsoft.com Tech Stack Apps - techstackapps.com CodeCody.com - codecody.com Ibery TI Agency - iberyti.com.mx GlobalWare Solutions - gwsasia.com STI Globals - stiglobals.com Arcos Software & Tecnologia SAS - arcostec.com.co Solead Software - solead.software Merto Software Solutions - mertosolutions.com ElasticDevs - elasticdevs.io Proglia - proglia.com InfoNetra - infonetra.com

Brands can explore the top software development agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

