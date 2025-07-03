New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Businesses are racing to future-proof their operations, with advanced software development taking center stage.
According to a report from Fortune Business Insights, approximately 95% of new digital workloads are expected to be deployed on cloud-native platforms by 2025.
This trend highlights a massive shift toward scalable, resilient, and flexible architectures. To help brands navigate this, B2B marketplace DesignRush has listed the top software development agencies trusted to deliver cloud-native applications, web platforms, and automation systems that keep businesses ahead in a rapidly evolving digital economy.
Among these agencies is HappyFunCorp, a software development consultancy that builds world-class digital products for web, mobile, and connected devices. With a focus on robust engineering, strategy, and UX, they help businesses turn complex challenges into elegant, scalable solutions that thrive in today's cloud-native, user-driven world.
The top digital software development agencies in July are:
- HappyFunCorp - happyfuncorp.com
- Next Gen Coding Company, Inc - nextgencodingcompany.com
- MindsTek AI Corporation - mindstekai.com
- Competenza Innovare - competenza.ae
- DataTroops LLP - datatroops.io
- Hexploits - hexploits.com
- NetSet Software Solutions - netsetsoftware.com
- CodePoet - codepoetllc.com
- Devot - devot.team
- DConsultores - dconsultores.com
- Inforsen - inforsen.com
- TapTwice Digital - taptwicedigital.com
- DiAng Tech - diang.tech
- Fan Pier Labs - fanpierlabs.com
- Patterson Labs - pattlabs.com
- Shispare - shispare.com
- Logix Technology - logixtek.com
- Odezzi - odezzi.com
- TenUp Software Services - tenupsoft.com
- Tech Stack Apps - techstackapps.com
- CodeCody.com - codecody.com
- Ibery TI Agency - iberyti.com.mx
- GlobalWare Solutions - gwsasia.com
- STI Globals - stiglobals.com
- Arcos Software & Tecnologia SAS - arcostec.com.co
- Solead Software - solead.software
- Merto Software Solutions - mertosolutions.com
- ElasticDevs - elasticdevs.io
- Proglia - proglia.com
- InfoNetra - infonetra.com
Brands can explore the top software development agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
