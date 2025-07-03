Following 118% year-on-year expansion in client Digital-Out-of-Home spend in Q1 2025, Adform is unlocking the channel's potential to drive game-changing omnichannel performance.

Adform, the most powerful and safe media buying platform built for game changers, has announced the launch of its new Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) planner within Adform FLOW. The tool will initially roll out across 15 markets and unify DOOH performance with omnichannel media buys. This includes the global DSP industry's first-ever inventory discovery feature, which visualises available DOOH screen locations. Offering advertisers a holistic view of media to better explore, activate, and optimise truly omnichannel campaigns within one streamlined platform.

The announcement comes at a significant time for the open web omnichannel space, which has quickly established itself as a robust alternative to the walled gardens. Alongside buoyant channels like Connected TV and Audio, advertisers are especially eager to unify their advertising insight with the burgeoning DOOH opportunity. With forecasts suggesting that global total spend in the channel will reach more than £14bn ($19bn) in 2025 and more than £18bn ($25bn) in 2029, Adform's clients have expanded their DOOH spend by 118% year-on-year in Q1 2025.

DOOH offers huge potential for omnichannel buyers, allowing them to connect with audiences in the real world at scale, with real-time targeting and powerful insights. However, as a channel, it has often been activated through more siloed technologies. For advertisers to capitalise on the omnichannel opportunity, they require solutions that can provide a holistic, unified view across all their media buys.

Adform's new solution transforms planning through sophisticated DOOH inventory targeting and dedicated reporting, with screen information displayed directly on the map interface. This includes segmentation based on deep insight like venue, proximity, and demographic data, which can now be better connected with that of other channels.

Adform has also expanded its partnership with data provider Adsquare to offer advertisers enhanced granularity and forecasting abilities through the visual interface. This enables them to optimise campaigns based on data like real-time weather, events, and dayparting.

Adform's unique combination of rich DSP data and strong partnerships with over five of the leading SSPs and other DOOH media owners, including Broadsign, Ströer, Hivestack, and VIOOH, offers clear oversight for turnkey omnichannel activation within one end-to-end platform.

Oliver Dragic, Managing Director, Pilot, comments: "Among the high-impact channels enabling real-world engagement, DOOH stands out. Adform's map-based interface simplifies DOOH planning by cutting through complexity and offering a streamlined workflow across channels. This clarity turns DOOH into a measurable lever within integrated omnichannel strategies that include CTV, Audio, and Display."

Oliver Whitten, Chief Operating Officer, Adform, comments: "As the omnichannel opportunity continues to expand at lightning speed, DOOH has been a key growth story in the first half of 2025. Unifying audience engagement on DOOH with advertisers' other media buys, Adform is helping to deliver more connected and impactful campaigns across channels. Uniquely tailored to DOOH's requirements, we're delighted to be the industry's first global omnichannel DSP to offer advertisers this visual map-based interface, which will empower advertisers to unify their omnichannel campaigns, improve optimisation, and drive game-changing outcomes."

