BingX Partners with Cornix to Elevate Automated Trading Experience

PANAMA CITY, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Cornix, an automated crypto trading platform that helps users follow expert traders, automate strategies, and manage their portfolios with ease. This collaboration enables users to connect their BingX accounts directly to Cornix, unlocking advanced automated trading tools and providing a new avenue to deliver value to traders.

With Cornix's intuitive platform, both novice and experienced users can:

Automate crypto trading using DCA bots, TradingView bots, or signals from leading providers

Customize strategies with advanced configurations based on risk appetite and trading goals

Start in seconds by copying top-performing bots and signal providers

Trade 24/7 while benefiting from the liquidity and security of the BingX platform

"We're pleased to welcome Cornix to the BingX Broker Program," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. "The program is open to qualified brokers worldwide, providing them access to BingX's deep liquidity, high-performance trading infrastructure, and dedicated technical support. Our collaboration is a testament to the strength of our infrastructure. We look forward to continuing to expand the value strategic partnerships offer to our communities."

This co-operation demonstrates BingX's ongoing commitment to supporting brokers with robust infrastructure and aligning with top-tier partners to deliver enhanced user experiences. By integrating with leading platforms like Cornix, BingX continues to expand its ecosystem to empower users with secure, scalable, and intelligent trading solutions.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724298/cornix_BingX_1920x1080.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-partners-with-cornix-to-elevate-automated-trading-experience-302497627.html