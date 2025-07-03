Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Velox Energy Materials Inc. (TSXV: VLX) ("Velox" or "the Company") announces that its Corporate Secretary and Chief Financial Officer, Silfia Morton, has resigned effective June 30, 2025. Additionally, John Chou, the Canadian Corporate Secretary, has also resigned as of June 30, 2025.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Kyle Nazareth as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Sarah Morrison as Corporate Secretary, effective July 1, 2025.

Mr. Kyle Nazareth brings over a decade of experience in managing public companies, advising on capital market transactions, and providing financial stewardship. As the Chief Financial Officer of Toronto-based Branson Corporate Services he provides, on a fractional basis, strategic financial consulting, and financial compliance services at a high quality and cost-effectively. Mr. Nazareth brings a proven track record of success in providing extensive finance and capital markets expertise to his clients.

Ms. Sarah Morrison is the founder of Uplisting Advisory Services Inc., a Canadian firm focused on regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and cross-border market access. With more than two decades of experience, Ms. Morrison has served as a trusted advisor and Corporate Secretary to companies listed on the TSXV, CSE, NASDAQ, and OTC Markets. She is known for her hands-on approach, board support, and transaction execution across sectors including mining, energy, and technology.

Approved by the Board of Velox Energy Materials Inc.

About Velox Energy Materials

Velox Energy Materials is a publicly traded energy materials company developing and progressing high-value assets in resource and research-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's priority focus is the advanced NQV Project in Queensland, Australia. The NQV Project hosts the Cambridge Deposit with a CIM compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.33 Mt @ 0.34% V2O5 and 234.6 ppm MoO3 along with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 144.87 Mt @ 0.33% V2O5 (cut-off grade of 0.25% V2O5) and 241.9 ppm MoO3 (Dufresne et al., 2022). The Company is targeting shallow, high-grade mineralization that can be developed using low-cost mining and processing options.

The Company additionally owns Kotai Energy and the option to acquire 100% of the intellectual property rights associated with the Solid-State Hydrogen Storage Project from Curtin University in Western Australia. Kotai is focused on the commercialisation of technology that can produce high-pressure hydrogen following transport as an inert powder.

