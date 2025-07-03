Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that CMH Colombia S.A.S. ("CMH"), the entity which holds the Alacrán Project in Colombia, has received the final US$20 million installment from JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd. ("JCHX") in accordance with the terms of the framework agreement signed on December 8, 2022 (the "Initial Framework Agreement"). Under this agreement, JCHX has now made all payments required to maintain its 50% interest in CMH.

Under the Initial Framework Agreement, JCHX committed to acquire and maintain a 50% interest in CMH for total consideration of US$100 million, paid in three installments. The first two installments of US$40 million each were paid on May 8, 2023, and January 4, 2024, respectively, and earned JCHX its 50% interest in CMH. JCHX has now completed the final installment payment of US$20 million, thereby fulfilling its entire US$100 million investment obligation under the Initial Framework Agreement and maintaining a 50% interest in CMH.

Cordoba used approximately US$10 million of this final installment payment to repay bridge loans arranged with JCHX affiliates in December 2024 to support the Alacrán Project while awaiting Environmental Impact Assessment approval.

On May 8, 2025, the Company announced that it had entered into a new definitive agreement to sell its remaining 50% interest in the Alacrán Project, along with other assets (the "Transaction"), through the sale of its wholly owned Colombian subsidiaries, Minerales Cordoba S.A.S. and Exploradora Cordoba S.A.S. These subsidiaries collectively hold 50% of the shares of CMH, which owns the Alacrán Project. Upon completion of the Transaction, Veritas Resources AG ("Veritas") will own 100% of the Alacrán Project. Veritas is currently an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of JCHX.

The Transaction remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions. For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 8, 2025.

"The completion of this final installment by JCHX is a major milestone for both companies and a strong vote of confidence in the Alacrán Project," said Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and CEO of Cordoba. "JCHX has been a dedicated partner, and their continued investment underscores the long-term potential of Alacrán. With the final installment complete, and bridge loans and interest repaid, we are well-positioned to advance the full divestment of Alacrán and our remaining Colombian assets as announced in May."

For more information, please refer to the Company's previously issued news releases dated December 8, 2022, May 8, 2023, January 4, 2024, December 27, 2024 and, May 8, 2025.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya

President and Chief Executive Officer

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Pending the completion of the Transaction, Cordoba is jointly developing the Alacrán project with JCHX. Cordoba also holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

