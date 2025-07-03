Renewables accounted for 47. 3% of electricity generation in the European Union in 2024, driven by a 7. 7% year-on-year increase in output, according to data from Eurostat. Fossil fuel-fired power fell to 29. 2% of the mix, while nuclear contributed 23. 4%. The European Union's renewable energy supply grew by 3. 4% in 2024 compared with the previous year, reaching approximately 11. 3 million terajoules (TJ), according to preliminary data released by Eurostat. The increase in renewables coincided with further declines in fossil fuel supply. Brown coal fell by 10% to 199. 3 million tons, while ...

