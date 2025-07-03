In recognition of its innovation, client-focused delivery, and global impact, Novotech has been awarded the 2025 Global Biotechnology Contract Research Organization (CRO) Company of the Year by Frost Sullivan.

Novotech is a globally recognized full-service clinical CRO and scientific advisory firm, trusted by biotech and small- to mid-sized pharmaceutical companies to advance their drug development programs at every phase. With a global footprint spanning Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, Novotech supports over 5,000 clinical trial sites and a distributed team of experts delivering seamless, end-to-end solutions across geographies.

"Novotech is redefining biotech-focused clinical research through AI-driven innovation, global expansion, and a client-embedded partnership model. With a clear vision to be the CRO of choice for small to mid-size biotech, Novotech leverages deep therapeutic expertise and regional agility to deliver speed, flexibility, and transformative impact in clinical trials."

Unmesh Lal, Vice President Healthcare Life Sciences, Frost Sullivan

According to Frost Sullivan, Novotech's client-first approach, coupled with its scale and scientific capabilities, continues to set it apart in the biotech CRO space. The firm's deep therapeutic expertise in oncology, rare diseases, infectious diseases, and advanced modalities-such as gene therapies and RNA-based treatments-was cited as a key differentiator.

The award also acknowledged Novotech's ability to maintain trial continuity and delivery excellence amid geopolitical, operational, and economic volatility. Strategic use of AI-enabled tools, predictive analytics, and real-time data platforms further enables Novotech to accelerate timelines and improve decision-making for biotech sponsors.

"We're honored by Frost Sullivan's recognition, which highlights Novotech's strategic focus on delivering regional expertise through a global model to support biotech and mid-size pharma sponsors. It also reflects the strength of our teams in driving operational, scientific, and client delivery excellence worldwide."

Dr. John Moller, CEO, Novotech

Unmesh Lal added: "Frost Sullivan believes Novotech's road ahead is about growing without losing its soul: scaling globally while staying deeply connected to biotech clients, preserving its cultural DNA, and delivering the high-touch, high-value service that has become its hallmark."

The award was accepted on behalf of Novotech by Scott Schliebner, Vice President of Drug Development Consulting, during the Frost Sullivan Excellence in Best Practices Awards Gala held in Los Angeles, California, on June 26.

Novotech is a globally recognized full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and scientific advisory company trusted by biotech and small- to mid-sized pharmaceutical companies to guide drug development at every phase.

With a global footprint that includes 30+ offices across the Asia-Pacific region, North America, and Europe and partnerships with 5,000+ trial sites, Novotech provides clients an accelerated path to bring life-changing therapies to market by providing access to key clinical trial destinations and diverse patient populations.

Through its client-centric service model, Novotech seamlessly integrates people, processes, and technologies to deliver customized solutions that accelerate the path to market for life-changing therapies. By adopting a true partnership approach, Novotech shares a steadfast commitment to client success, empowering innovation, and advancing healthcare worldwide.

Recipient of numerous industry accolades, including the Frost Sullivan CRO Company of the Year award for 19 consecutive years, Novotech is recognized for its excellence in clinical trial execution and innovation. Its deep therapeutic and regulatory expertise, combined with local market insights, ensures streamlined clinical trials, optimized data analytics, and accelerated patient recruitment strategies.

Together with clients, Novotech transforms scientific advancements into therapies that improve global health outcomes, embodying a mission of driving innovation and delivering impactful results.

