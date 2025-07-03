Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Delivers Fourth Bumble Bee Electric School Bus in Past 15 Days

Additional Units Set for Upcoming Delivery

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) ("Envirotech," "EVT", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completed delivery of another EVT Bumble Bee electric school bus to Texas independent school districts. The bus was delivered this week to the Kopperl Independent School District ("Kopperl ISD") in Kopperl, Texas.

Under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus ("CSB") Program-which was established to provide $5 billion over five years to replace existing fleets with zero-emission buses- $8,570,000 was awarded to cover the production and distribution of 25 electric school buses by Envirotech to school districts in Texas and Arkansas.

"We have now completed four bus deliveries in the past 15 days and expect to see growth in this segment continue to ramp up," remarked Jason Maddox, President and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Envirotech. "We express great thanks to the EPA for the Clean School Bus Program and look forward to additional school bus deliveries this year as well as the opportunity to potentially access additional grant funding to further expand this vertical in 2026."

The EVT Bumble Bee fast-charging 100% electric school bus has a proven range of up to 150 miles on a single charge with zero emissions and no noise pollution. It represents a significant improvement over conventional fossil fuel powered buses:

Zero tailpipe emissions-students, drivers, and members of the community will be exposed to significantly less harmful diesel emissions like particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions compared to diesel school buses.

Reduced maintenance costs due to regenerative braking and no engine or exhaust system.

Potential for reduced fuel costs compared to diesel depending on electricity costs.

Quiet, clean operation.

Kopperl ISD Superintendent Katrina Adcock was present when Envirotech delivered the Bumble Bee electric school bus to the district. "The bus was delivered this morning. It is super cool! Exciting times for Kopperl ISD and Bosque County."

For more information on the CSB Program please visit the EPA program website at: https://www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus

Business owners and potential strategic partners interested in learning about Envirotech's technology offering are invited to visit the Company's website and can contact the Company through the website at https://evtvusa.com/contact-evtv/.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the electric vehicle landscape by designing and manufacturing electric commercial vehicles that offer sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions. Committed to driving the future of mobility, Envirotech is pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability.

For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects, or performance are forward-looking statements and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed delivery of additional EVT electric school buses, future grants under the CSB Program towards EVT electric school buses, and the intended benefits and performance of EVT electric school buses. While they are based on the current expectations and assumptions and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, Envirotech's ability to successfully deliver electric vehicles, Envirotech's ability to maintain compliance with The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC listing requirements, and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "will," "estimated," "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances, or unanticipated events.

