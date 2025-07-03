LQR House Announces Third Purchase Order for the Ontario Marketplace by of the Earth Distribution

Demonstrating sustained growth and demand in the Canadian market

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:YHC), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, is pleased to announce that Of The Earth Distribution Corp., an Ontario-based importer of premium craft spirits, has placed its third major purchase order, totaling 176 cases of SWOL Tequila.

The Company believes that this latest order reflects continued momentum across both trade and consumer channels in the Ontario market. The Company also introduced a refreshed 9-bottle case format and an enhanced bottle design, both aimed at increasing shelf visibility and reinforcing the brand's premium positioning.

The growing volume supports LQR House's broader expansion strategy into Canada's hospitality industry. In the past quarter alone, Of The Earth Distribution has onboarded 40 new on-premise accounts, spanning licensed restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout Ontario. At the same time, direct-to-consumer sales have shown steady growth, signaling strong product-market fit and growing brand recognition.

"This new order is both a response to market demand and a signal of where we're headed as a company," said Jason Pucci, Founder and CEO of Of The Earth Distribution Corp. "The updated case size supports greater efficiency for our trade partners, while the new bottle design represents a significant step forward in aligning our visual identity with the premium quality of the product inside."

Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House, added "I've always said-three is a streak. In a category as saturated and competitive as tequila, where new brands seem to appear daily, we consider this level of repeat demand a clear validation of our strategy and the product's impact. It's incredibly rewarding to watch something resonate so strongly in the market, and I believe this momentum is just the beginning of where we're headed."

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of around 460 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

About Of The Earth Distribution Corp.

Of The Earth Distribution Corp. is a premier distributor of fine spirits in Canada, committed to delivering top-quality products to the Canadian market. With a focus on exceptional service and client satisfaction, the company works with global partners to bring world-class spirits to Ontario and beyond. The company is licensed through the LCBO and operates as a boutique importer focused on culturally rooted, sustainably produced spirits. The company is committed to working directly with heritage producers and delivering premium products to both the hospitality trade and discerning consumers across Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings "Risk Factors". Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

