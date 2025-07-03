The "Netherlands Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The existing IT power capacity in the Netherlands is more than twice the upcoming data center capacity, indicating a strong current infrastructure.
Digital Realty and Equinix remain the leading data center operators in the Netherlands by total white/raised floor area and IT power.
The upcoming data center capacity is heavily focused in Amsterdam, with about 90% of the new rack capacity planned there. Switch Datacenters and CloudHQ are the major players driving the upcoming data center development, together accounting for the majority of new IT power and rack capacity.
Existing data centers have around 155,000 racks, reflecting a mature and well-established market.
This database covers the Netherlands data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 126 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 10 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Aalsmeer, Almere, Almere, Alphen aan den Rijn, Amsterdam, Apeldoorn, Arnhem, Delft, Deventer, Dronten, Ede, Eemshaven, Eindhoven, Enschede, Geleen, Gemert, Goes, Groningen, Haarlem, Hague, Hengelo, Hilversum, Hoogersmilde, IJsselstein, Leeuwarden, Lelystad, Limburg, Loon op Zand, Maastricht, Markelo, Megen, Meppel, Mierlo, Naaldwijk, Nieuwegein, Oude Meer, Roermond, Roosendaal, Rotterdam, s-Hertogenbosch, Steenbergen, Tjerkgaast, Ugchelen, Utrecht, Waalwijk, Wormer, Zwolle.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets 1/2
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation per kW pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (126 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (AMS1 or AMS5)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (10 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Netherlands Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- AtlasEdge
- Atom86
- BIT
- Bytesnet (Eurofiber Cloud Infra)
- CapitaLand
- Cellnex
- CloudHQ
- Cogent Communications
- ColoHouse
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CyrusOne
- Data Facilities Data Centers (DFDC)
- Datacenter Groningen (Weserve)
- Datacenter.com
- DataOne
- Digital Realty
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Eurofiber Cloud Infra
- Global Switch
- Great Grey Investments
- Greenhouse Datacenters
- Gyro Centre (nLighten)
- Interconnect
- IPTP Networks
- Iron Mountain
- ITB2 Datacenters
- Keppel Data Centres
- Lumen Technologies
- maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS
- NIKHEF Hosting
- nLighten
- NorthC
- NTT DATA
- Penta Infra
- Previder
- QTS Realty Trust
- Serverfarm
- Serverius
- Smartdc
- Switch DataCenters
- Yondr
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ctr838
