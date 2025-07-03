SentryPODS Enhances Correctional Facility PSaaS Capabilities via Centralized Video Monitoring Services

Improve Inmate and Staff Safety with Innovative Security Offerings from SentryPODS

ASHLAND, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Ohio-based SentryPODS , a trusted name in the security sector, recently deployed the Fortress , a cloud-based video monitoring system that allows SentryPODS users to connect to their surveillance system remotely, from any location or device.

Enhanced Surveillance For Correctional Facilities

SentryPODS' units feed video to prison guards the moment they are powered on.

This industry-disrupting technology can be used across a variety of industries, but is especially adaptable for service within correctional facilities. With almost 2 million inmates incarcerated in state, federal, and local prisons across the nation, correctional facilities are turning to technology to help enhance the safety and security of both staff and inmates.

"The SentryPODS system protects both staff and inmates from situations that can compromise their safety, whether that threat is at the perimeter or inner walls of a correctional facility," says Brent Canfield, founder and CEO of SentryPODS. "With the addition of the Fortress, security personnel can view live feeds from any camera, no matter where they are located, and proactively address safety risks before they escalate."

Centralized surveillance solutions like the Fortress provide many operational advantages for correctional staff, with a focus on the following key areas:

Improved Safety: Centralized surveillance reduces the need for constant physical patrols, allowing staff to focus on other duties while still maintaining situational awareness of inmates within the facility.

Enhanced Control: Real-time monitoring and video analytics help corrections staff proactively manage inmate behavior and address potential security threats before they escalate.

Reduced Physical Strain: Staff can monitor inmates from a central location, reducing the need for frequent physical inspections and physical strain on guards.

Training and Post-Incident Review: Recorded footage can be utilized for staff training and post-incident analysis, allowing staff to improve safety and security protocols.

The SentryPODS Fortress combines the accuracy of a high-performing, threat detection surveillance system with the capability of analytics and AI to provide instant, live surveillance video that users can monitor 24/7, from any location or device, to improve security planning as well as day-to-day operations. It is also scalable, integrating seamlessly with all current SentryPODS cameras and accessories .

The SentryPODS Fortress delivers:

Real-time visibility of all Sentry PODS cameras using real-time map data.

Access to live feeds from each SentryPODS camera for immediate feedback.

The ability to track vital status markers to ensure each camera's performance.

Notifications via the dashboard to ensure a prompt response to potential issues.

Detailed records of system events and alerts.

The ability to add additional SentryPODS units quickly and easily.

Cost savings based on real-time access to the data you need to protect your assets.

Security risks faced by correctional staff can make it difficult to ensure safety within correctional facilities. But with new technologies, including video monitoring systems like the SentryPODS Fortress, corrections staff can maintain order and ensure a safe environment for staff, inmates, and the public.

For more information about video monitoring systems and other security systems, contact SentryPODS today .

