Propio Language Services Acquires CyraCom, Combining Two of the World's Largest Healthcare Interpretation Providers

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Propio, a leading innovator in interpreting, translation, and localization solutions, is proud to announce its acquisition of CyraCom International Inc., one of the world's largest remote interpretation providers that specializes in healthcare. This historic transaction brings together two of the largest U.S.-based Language Service Providers (LSPs), creating an unparalleled partnership capable of delivering expanded solutions, deeper expertise, and even greater resources to clients across healthcare, government, insurance, education and enterprise sectors.

"This is a transformative moment in our industry and Propio is taking the lead in it," said Marco Assis, CEO of Propio. "We are combining two trusted leaders with decades of remote-interpretation excellence. Together, we'll set an even greater standard for access, speed, and quality in language solutions."

Clients of both organizations will benefit from a seamless transition, continued support from their dedicated teams, and immediate access to enhanced technology and service options. The combined entity will allow for Propio's AI-powered automation and workflows, technology solutions, and compliance infrastructure, to drive even better outcomes for the new clients and the communities they serve.

"Language access is something both organizations are very passionate about and, together, we will be able to more effectively help our clients remove barriers to communication and care," added Assis.

The integration process is already underway, with both leadership teams working closely to ensure a smooth and transparent experience for all clients.

About Propio Language Services

Propio is an industry-leading language solutions partner that combines high-quality human expertise with advanced technology to support interpretation, translation, and localization needs across healthcare, education, legal, financial, and other industries.

To support its clients, Propio offers secure, easy-to-use tools like the Propio ONE app for interpretation, Propio Workforce OS® for resource service coordination in healthcare, and AI translation solutions to increase speed and efficiency. Powered by a network of over 20,000 linguists covering 300+ languages, Propio now works with more than 12,000 client partners worldwide.

Propio's vision is simple: to make communication easier through the use of advanced technology.

About CyraCom

CyraCom has been a leader in language services for over 30 years, specializing in over-the-phone and video interpretation. Known for its rigorous interpreter training and U.S.-based operations, CyraCom has supported clients across healthcare, legal, and public service industries.

