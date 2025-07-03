Oukitel WP100 Launches: A Rugged Marvel Conquering the Impossible With World's Largest 33,000mAh Battery and Laser Rangefinder

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Building on the groundbreaking success of the WP100 Titan, which raised 1 million dollars on Kickstarter, rugged technology leader Oukitel now launches a powerful new variant, the WP100. Its standout upgrade is a laser rangefinder, thoughtfully designed for indoor measurements. This feature elevates smartphone functionality to new heights and establishes an unrivaled benchmark in innovation. The WP100 also retains the most powerful features of its predecessor, including a 33,000mAh battery and 1,200-lumen camping light. With these features integrated into one rugged device, the WP100 empowers outdoor adventurers and tech enthusiasts to stay prepared wherever they go. The feature-packed device is now available in the official OUKITEL store at $539.

Oukitel WP100

The World's First 33,000mAh Rugged Smartphone with Laser Rangefinder

Pushing the boundaries of what a smartphone can do, the Oukitel WP100 features a laser rangefinder, an innovative tool that boosts both productivity and creativity. It simplifies time-consuming measuring tasks by eliminating the need for tape measures and extra help, allowing users to work faster and more independently. Whether measuring dimensions, calculating area, or volume, planning furniture layouts, or tackling DIY projects, the laser rangefinder handles it all effortlessly.

With 1200 lumens of brightness and an impressive 150-hour runtime, the WP100's camping light delivers unparalleled reliability for outdoor adventures, power outages, and emergencies. It offers five lighting modes to suit various needs, enabling users to customize brightness for any situation. Among these modes, SOS and Strobe provide effective emergency signaling, enhancing safety during outdoor activities.

At the heart of the WP100's exceptional performance is its world-class 33,000mAh battery, offering over six months of standby time. Built with reliable ATL battery cells and certified to UN38.3 aviation safety standards, it ensures long-term safety and durability. Users can fully rely on the device's monster battery, avoiding the inconvenience of carrying bulky power banks and the associated risks of transport restrictions, overheating, and fire hazards. With 18W reverse charging, it also powers a variety of devices, making charging convenient and hassle-free.

Equipped with 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM, expandable up to 36GB RAM, the WP100 ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage without the hassle of constant cleanups. The MediaTek 7300 processor, built on advanced 4nm architecture, boasts a benchmark score of 728,930, delivering ultra-responsive performance with excellent energy efficiency. It's well-suited for heavy gaming, content creation, and seamless task switching.

Complementing its performance, the WP100 features a 200MP main camera powered by the S5KHP3 sensor, capable of capturing professional-grade images with exceptional detail and clarity across different shooting scenarios, including outdoor scenes, low-light conditions, and subjects in motion. The 6.8-inch FHD+ display delivers sharp visuals and vibrant colors. Combined with a 120Hz refresh rate, it ensures a smooth and immersive viewing experience for media playback, content browsing, and everyday tasks.

For added portability, the Oukitel WP100 comes with a hand strap. According to Oukitel, the device is available on the official OUKITEL store for $539 entering the 10% discount code OUK10.

