Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics Surpasses 1 Billion Watts Peak Power Milestone at Near-Infrared Wavelengths

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), a leader in ultrashort pulse directed energy and optical technologies, announced today that it has achieved a significant milestone, generating over 1 billion watts (1 gigawatt) of peak optical power at near-infrared wavelengths in a laboratory-scale ultrashort pulse laser (USPL) system.

This achievement marks the latest in a rapidly accelerating series of performance milestones. Since December 2023, Applied Energetics has advanced its systems from hundreds of thousands of watts, to multi-megawatt levels in late 2024, to 25 million watts in April 2025, and 400 million watts in May 2025. Surpassing the gigawatt threshold demonstrates the scalability and maturity of Applied Energetics' proprietary technology and solidifies its leadership in next generation directed energy capabilities.

"Breaking the gigawatt barrier is more than a technical milestone - it's a pivotal moment for our USPL-based directed energy capabilities," said Chris Donaghey, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Energetics. "Although a gigawatt is below our ultimate peak power objective, our next milestones are battle-lab demonstrations and outdoor testing of our system in relevant mission conditions. Our team has worked tirelessly over the last six months to achieve this milestone, and I could not be prouder of our team's commitment, ingenuity, and execution."

"Reaching 1 billion watts of peak power at significant average power output with our ultrashort pulse system opens the door to the next phase of development and a more substantial effects testing program," said Dr. Stephen McCahon, Chief Scientist and Co-Founder. "We are firmly in territory where we can deliver rapid effects on targets at significant range, with nonlinear optical phenomena and precision disruption of sensors. In addition, advanced materials interactions can be meaningfully explored for mission-critical applications in representative outdoor environments."

Applied Energetics' breakthrough was achieved using its proprietary USPL architecture, developed entirely in-house and protected by a growing portfolio of patents. The company continues to expand its R&D efforts and collaborations with existing and prospective defense and national security customers to further develop capabilities based on this revolutionary platform.

About Applied Energetics, Inc.

Applied Energetics, Inc. specializes in optical fiber-based ultrashort pulse (USP) laser technologies for countering drones, ISR sensors, hypersonic weapons, and other applications.

With 27 patents and 7 patents pending, Applied Energetics' proprietary architecture enables orders of magnitude size-weight-power reductions, a key differentiator when compared with traditional continuous wave (CW) laser technology with larger footprints. AE's powerful, dual-use systems are designed for integration and deployment on numerous potential defense platforms for the delivery of high intensity, ultrashort pulses of light to disable or destroy a target. These technologies have applications in both national security and commercial markets. - Today, AE's USP optical technologies are being designed to offer flexibility and power for complex missions in national security such as enhancing layered defense strategies to counter complex threats.

For more information about Applied Energetics and its innovative technologies, please visit www.appliedenergetics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to the historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "estimates," "plans," "strategy," "target," "prospects," or "continue," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition and may cause our actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

Applied Energetics, Inc. Investor information contact:

Kevin McGrath, Managing Director

Cameron Associates, Inc.

kevin@cameronassoc.com

T: 646-418-7002

SOURCE: Applied Energetics, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/applied-energetics-surpasses-1-billion-watts-peak-power-milestone-at-near-inf-1045529