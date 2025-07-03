RedChip Companies, Inc.: Fathom Holdings and FibroBiologics Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Fathom Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:FTHM) and FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FBLG) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, July 5, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

FTHM: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/fthm_access

FBLG: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/fblg_access

In an exclusive interview, Marco Fregenal, CEO of Fathom Holdings, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's disruptive approach to real estate services through its proprietary, technology-driven platform. Fregenal highlights Fathom's flat-fee commission model, which empowers agents to retain more of their earnings while enabling industry-leading retention and rapid national expansion. With operations in 43 states and a network of over 14,700 agents, Fathom is scaling efficiently through its virtual model, integrated ancillary services, and strategic acquisitions, including the recent addition of My Home Group. He also addresses Fathom's innovative Bitcoin strategy and strong financial performance, including a 32% year-over-year revenue increase in Q1 2025, positioning the Company to capture additional market share amid an improving housing market.

Pete O'Heeron, CEO of FibroBiologics, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to spotlight the company's pioneering work in fibroblast-based cell therapies. O'Heeron discusses the advantages of fibroblasts over traditional stem cells, highlighting their regenerative and immunomodulatory properties, scalability, and safety profile. He outlines the Company's robust pipeline, led by CYWC628 for diabetic foot ulcers, which is slated to enter a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Australia later this year. Additional programs, including CybroCell for degenerative disc disease and CYMS101 for multiple sclerosis, target multi-billion-dollar markets and are supported by promising preclinical and early human data. With over 240 issued and pending patents, a recently completed cGMP-compliant cell bank, and a seasoned leadership team, FibroBiologics is advancing a scalable, off-the-shelf platform poised to transform treatment for chronic diseases and deliver significant long-term value to shareholders.

FTHM and FBLG are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 275+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

--END--

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc. (Media Suite)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fathom-holdings-and-fibrobiologics-interviews-to-air-on-the-redc-1045555