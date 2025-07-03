Wildix, a global leader in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), today introduced Wilma AI, the embedded communication specialist powered by the company's proprietary agentic AI framework. Now active throughout the Wildix ecosystem, Wilma turns everyday communication into intelligent, real-time execution.

This announcement follows the company's formal launch of agentic AI capabilities last month, which marked a shift toward more autonomous, context-aware support across the workplace. With Wilma, Wildix puts a face to that capability, clarifying her purpose, expanding her reach and making her value tangible for partners and their customers.

Integrated across the entire Wildix solution suite, Wilma AI is designed to support human teams by making everyday communication more seamless. She listens, understands context and lends a hand where it's needed, whether it's summarizing a call, updating a system, routing a request or surfacing helpful information. With Wilma working quietly in the background, teams can stay focused, connected and one step ahead.

"Wilma represents the next step in how teams work alongside AI, reliably, securely and without friction," said Emiliano Tomasoni, Chief Marketing Officer at Wildix. "She's built to take action where it matters, helping businesses move faster and communicate more effectively."

A Teammate, Not a Tool

Wilma is powered by Wildix's agentic AI framework, built to understand context, make decisions, and act independently, while staying aligned with each company's tools, tone and workflows.

Deployed in minutes via a no-code studio or scaled through open APIs, Wilma fits seamlessly into any environment. From capturing call notes and updating CRM records to flagging urgent requests or sharing key info mid-conversation, she takes care of the follow-through so people can stay focused on what moves the business forward.

Fluent in over 15 languages, Wilma adapts to the way global teams work, speaking French at the register, Spanish on WhatsApp or German in a customer chat, always with the precision and privacy today's standards demand. Fully GDPR-compliant and seamlessly integrated across voice, chat, SMS, WhatsApp and web, she transforms everyday communication into coordinated action.

Already Embedded in Over 2,000 Business Environments

Wilma is already delivering tangible results across industries through autonomous, outcome-driven action:

Healthcare : Handles after-hours scheduling, verifies insurance, initiates follow-ups and updates patient systems automatically, already saving clinical teams hundreds of hours each month.

: Handles after-hours scheduling, verifies insurance, initiates follow-ups and updates patient systems automatically, already saving clinical teams hundreds of hours each month. Retail : Executes real-time actions, including triggering restocks, reporting incidents with automatic escalation and applying promotions to active carts, all by voice, without screens or supervisor intervention.

: Executes real-time actions, including triggering restocks, reporting incidents with automatic escalation and applying promotions to active carts, all by voice, without screens or supervisor intervention. Professional Services : Logs meeting notes, updates CRM pipelines, schedules next steps and routes action items to the appropriate teams.

: Logs meeting notes, updates CRM pipelines, schedules next steps and routes action items to the appropriate teams. Education : Coordinates enrollment workflows and department communications.

: Coordinates enrollment workflows and department communications. Public Services: Routes resident inquiries, surfaces internal policies and escalates urgent issues instantly.

Wilma also bridges physical and digital environments. A customer engaging online can trigger actions that sync in real time with in-store systems, ensuring continuity, not just context, across every channel.

Wilma AI is now available across Wildix platforms and partner networks.

To learn more, visit wildix.com/wilma-ai.

About Wildix

Wildix is a global Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider, offering voice, video, messaging and automation tools that help businesses collaborate more effectively. With a 100% channel-first model and deployments across more than 135 countries, Wildix serves fast-moving organizations in retail, healthcare, education and beyond.

