PR Newswire
03.07.2025 15:30 Uhr
The No.1 Destination for Middle Eastern Families and Friends Visiting Phuket: Andamanda Phuket

PHUKET, Thailand, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're planning a holiday in Thailand and seeking the perfect mix of fun, culture, and comfort, look no further than Andamanda Phuket. It's recognized as the No.1 water park in Phuket by Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards 2024, and proudly featured in Trip Best 2025 Global Top 100 Family-friendly attractions.

Andamanda Phuket

Covering a massive 100,000 square meters, Andamanda offers non-stop excitement with 36 thrilling lane slides, tropical wave pools, themed adventure zones, and lazy rivers.

Middle Eastern travelers from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain particularly favor Andamanda Phuket for its comprehensive, culturally sensitive design. The park thoughtfully provides dedicated prayer rooms, private water villas with dining and restrooms for exceptional privacy, and modest swimwear available for purchase onsite. All food is carefully prepared with the utmost consideration to cleanliness and local dietary preferences, and guests are always encouraged to contact staff if they have specific requirements. It uniquely blends vibrant Thai culture with warm Middle Eastern hospitality, ensuring a truly comfortable, respectful, and family-friendly environment for every guest.

Andamanda Phuket is thoughtfully designed for year-round fun. Even during Thailand's rainy season, visitors can enjoy themselves thanks to extensive sheltered zones and lush landscaping.

Unwind in a private massage & spa room, perfect after a thrilling day of adventure. Beyond the exciting water attractions, guests can also enjoy shopping for unique souvenirs, delicious halal-friendly delicacies, and local OTOP products. Don't miss the exclusive live shows celebrating rich Thai culture.

With many direct flights to Phuket from the Middle East, it's easy to make Andamanda Phuket a highlight of your trip. Just don't forget to book early. Especially during school holidays or Eid!

Discover more and plan your visit at AndamandaPhuket.com where every splash creates a memory that lasts forever.

About Andamanda Phuket Thailand's No.1 water park, Andamanda Phuket blends Thai mythology with tropical adventure across 100,000 sqm and 36 world-class slides. Awarded Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice 2024 and featured in Trip Best 2025 Global Top 100 Family-friendly Attractions, it's an ultimate family destination. With halal-certified food, prayer rooms, and modest-friendly facilities, Andamanda offers a warm, culturally sensitive welcome for Middle Eastern travelers and all guests.

Follow us

  • Instagram: andamandaphuket
  • Tiktok: @andamandaphuket
  • Facebook: Andamanda Phuket

Official Website Andamandaphuket.com

Maps: Andamanda Phuket 333/3 Moo 1, Kathu, Kathu District, Phuket

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724281/Andamanda_Phuket.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-no1-destination-for-middle-eastern-families-and-friends-visiting-phuket-andamanda-phuket-302497681.html

