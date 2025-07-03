Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") has completed the monthly rebalancing for June 2025 of its Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP - the first crypto index ETP in the Nordics

Stockholm, 3rd of July 2025 - Virtune today announces the completion of the monthly rebalancing for Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm for both the SEK-denominatedand register your email address on our website to subscribe to our newsletters, which cover updates on Virtune's upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.

Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)
Christopher@virtune.com
+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.


