Deye has developed a new power conversion system (PCS) optimized for solar integration, with modules ranging from 100 kW to 125 kW. The Chinese manufacturer says the PCS supports flexible system design and targets commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. China's Deye has launched a new PCS integrated with an energy storage system for C&I applications. The PCS + BOS-B system is optimized for solar integration. Deye said the system supports up to 200 kW of solar modules through eight maximum power point tracking (MPPT) channels, each rated at 40 A, and operates across a wide MPPT voltage range ...

