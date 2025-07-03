Assembly Launches 'Assembly Control' to Elevate Brand Safety, Suitability, and Campaign Performance in Programmatic Media

First-of-its-kind custom solution prioritizes advertisers' brand safety and campaign performance

NEW YORK, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, a leading media company part of the Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) challenger network, announced today the launch of Assembly Control, a proprietary brand safety and suitability solution built to give advertisers greater control over where their ads appear while unlocking stronger media performance. The product will officially roll throughout the month of July, supported globally from Assembly's hubs in New York, London, Singapore, and Dubai.

Assembly Control was built in partnership with a leading ad verification and measurement platform for digital media and was specifically customized for the agency's needs. The platform incorporates Assembly's proprietary approach to inventory categorization, tailored inclusion lists, and advanced suitability controls and provides advertisers with a safer, more accountable, and higher-performing programmatic investment environment.

"Programmatic advertising remains one of the most effective but complex channels for brands today," said Matt Adams, Global Chief Operations Officer at Assembly. "Assembly Control is more than a risk management tool. It's a strategic lever for media performance, ensuring our clients show up in the right places, with the right partners, while delivering better business outcomes. Supply is the difference in programmatic."

Programmatic advertising continues to be one of the fastest growing and most complex areas of digital media, accounting for over 90% of US digital display ad spend (IAB, 2024). Despite its scale and efficiency, programmatic carries inherent risks like ad misplacement, fraud, and brand suitability concerns that can undermine campaign value and brand reputation.

"Advertisers need their media dollars working harder than ever," said Wayne Blodwell, Global SVP of Programmatic at Assembly. "With Assembly Control, we're not just protecting our clients' brands, we're also actively driving campaign performance through smarter, more responsible programmatic buying."

Key features of Assembly Control include:

Improved campaign outcomes through more strategic inventory selection

Reduction of brand safety and suitability risks across publishers, apps, and environments

Prevention of media investment with fraudulent or non-compliant partners

Tiered controls based on advertiser's approach to safety and suitability

Proprietary inclusion list of publishers and sellers

With a target of 75% client adoption globally by the end of 2025, Assembly Control marks a significant milestone in Assembly's continued investment in programmatic leadership and operational excellence.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency that combines data, talent, and technology to drive growth for the world's top brands. We connect powerful brand storytelling with a full range of media capabilities to deliver performance and meaningful business results. Powered by STAGE, our proprietary operating system, and a global team of 2,300 experts across 35 offices, we are committed to purposeful, impactful work. As part of Stagwell, the challenger network redefining marketing, Assembly continues to raise the bar for excellence in the industry.

