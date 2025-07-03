Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market worth $18.55 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market is slated to expand from USD 12.12 billion in 2025 to USD 18.55 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Download PDF Brochure @

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025-2030 Forecast units USD (Million) Segments covered Offering, Data Modality, Data Source, Application, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Google (US), IBM (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), TomTom (Netherlands), Maxar Technologies (US), Trimble (US), Oracle (US), ESRI (US), RMSI (India), Furgo (Netherlands), Planet Labs (US), BlackSky (US), L3Harris Technologies (US), Mapbox (US), Carto (US), SuperMap (China), NV5 Geospatial (US), Nearmap (Australia), Caliper Corporation (US), EOS Data Analytics (US), Sparkgeo (Canada), Orbica (New Zealand), Blue Sky Analytics (Netherlands), Latitude 40 (Italy), Ecopia.AI (Canada), Catalyst (Canada), SpaceKnow (US), Flypix AI (Germany), Picterra (Switzerland), Geospatial Insight (UK), UP42 (Germany), Simularity (US), MapLarge (US), EarthDaily Analytics (Canada), Capella Space (US)

The Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand across various sectors. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning with satellite and aerial imagery has significantly enhanced the ability to extract actionable insights from vast datasets. Governments and defense agencies are major adopters, utilizing geospatial analytics for surveillance, border monitoring, and disaster response. In agriculture, these tools are used to monitor crop health, optimize irrigation, and predict yields, supporting precision farming practices. Urban planning and infrastructure development also benefit, as municipalities use geospatial data to manage land use, plan transportation routes, and assess environmental impact. Moreover, the rise of autonomous vehicles and smart cities has increased reliance on real-time geospatial data for navigation and infrastructure optimization. With the proliferation of high-resolution satellites and drone technology, the accessibility and frequency of imagery collection continue to improve, further fueling innovation and expansion in this dynamic market.

Request Sample Pages@

By data source, satellite imagery to account for largest market share during forecast period.

Satellite imagery is projected to dominate the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by data source during the forecast period, accounting for the largest market share. This dominance is driven by the ability of satellites to capture extensive, high-resolution images across large geographic areas at regular intervals. Such capabilities are essential for various applications, including environmental monitoring, disaster response, urban planning, agriculture, and defense. The growing number of Earth observation satellites and advancements in imaging technologies have enhanced the accuracy, frequency, and accessibility of satellite data. Additionally, the decreasing cost of satellite launches and the rise of commercial satellite operators have made satellite imagery more affordable and widely available to both government and private organizations. These factors have significantly contributed to the widespread adoption of satellite-based analytics. As demand for real-time geospatial insights continues to rise, satellite imagery remains a critical and scalable data source for effective decision-making across multiple industries.

By application, insurance risk assessment & claims validation poised for fastest growth rate during forecast period.

Insurance risk assessment & claims validation are expected to experience the fastest growth in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by application due to their increasing reliance on high-resolution, real-time imagery for improving operational efficiency. Insurers are leveraging satellite, drone, and aerial imagery to assess property conditions, model risks, and validate claims post-disasters, significantly reducing the need for on-site inspections and expediting claims processing. This shift not only enhances customer experience but also improves fraud detection and policy pricing accuracy. The growing frequency of natural disasters and climate-related events has further driven the need for predictive risk modeling, where geospatial analytics play a vital role. Integration with AI, machine learning, and big data platforms allows insurers to automate analysis, improve underwriting precision, and reduce loss ratios. As regulatory and compliance pressures grow, geospatial analytics also support detailed audit trails and reporting, making them indispensable in modern insurance operations.

Inquire Before Buying@

By region, North America to lead market during forecast period.

North America is projected to dominate the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market during the forecast period due to its robust technological infrastructure and early adoption of advanced imaging technologies. The region has a high demand for geospatial data across sectors such as defense, urban planning, agriculture, and disaster management. Strong government support and funding for space and Earth observation programs significantly contribute to market growth. The proliferation of smart city initiatives and location-based services also accelerates adoption. Additionally, integration of AI and machine learning with geospatial tools enhances data analysis capabilities. The presence of skilled professionals and research institutions further supports North America's leading position in this market.

Top Key Companies in Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market:

The major players in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market include IBM (US), Oracle (US), Google (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), TomTom (Netherlands), Trimble (US), Esri (US), Planet Labs (US), BlackSky (US), and Furgo (Netherlands).

