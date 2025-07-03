Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
(the 'Company')
Results of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM')
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Information disclosed in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.18
The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM of the Company held on Thursday, 3 July 2025 all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.
Resolutions
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Total Votes Cast
Votes
Withheld*
1. To receive the audited financial statements and the directors and auditors reports thereon for the year ended 31 March 2025.
5,019,228
99.98
1,002
0.02
5,020,230
10,047
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2025.
4,991,189
99.46
27,308
0.54
5,018,497
11,780
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy Report.
4,993,260
99.50
25,022
0.50
5,018,282
11,995
4. To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2025 of 102 pence per Ordinary share.
5,021,538
99.98
877
0.02
5,022,415
7,862
5. To re-appoint Ravi Anand as a Director.
5,003,480
99.91
4,430
0.09
5,007,910
22,367
6. To re-appoint Wendy Colquhoun as a Director.
5,000,901
99.86
7,009
0.14
5,007,910
22,367
7. To appoint Karl Sternberg as a Director.
4,919,927
98.24
87,983
1.76
5,007,910
22,367
8. To re-appoint Paul Yates as a Director.
5,002,439
99.89
5,471
0.11
5,007,910
22,367
9. To appoint Theo Zemek as a Director.
5,005,102
99.94
2,796
0.06
5,007,898
22,379
10. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor.
5,005,928
99.76
12,123
0.24
5,018,051
12,226
11. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors.
5,016,516
99.95
2,662
0.05
5,019,178
11,099
12. To increase the aggregate limit on Directors' remuneration from £230,000 to £250,000 per annum.
4,971,213
99.15
42,857
0.85
5,014,070
16,207
13. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company.
5,007,393
99.74
13,173
0.26
5,020,566
9,711
14#. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares.
4,849,838
96.57
172,058
3.43
5,021,896
8,381
15#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company.
4,871,480
97.01
150,228
2.99
5,021,708
8,569
16#. That the Directors be permitted to hold General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
5,001,988
99.67
16,605
0.33
5,018,593
11,684
# - Special Resolution
* Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the 'For' total.
At the date of the AGM, the total number of voting rights was 17,314,201.
The proxy voting figures will shortly be made available on the Company's website at www.capitalgearingtrust.com
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will also be filed at Companies House.
3 July 2025
For further information please contact:
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 709 2481