WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.07.2025 16:36 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Result of AGM

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the 'Company')

Results of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Information disclosed in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.18

The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM of the Company held on Thursday, 3 July 2025 all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

Resolutions

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld*

1. To receive the audited financial statements and the directors and auditors reports thereon for the year ended 31 March 2025.

5,019,228

99.98

1,002

0.02

5,020,230

10,047

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2025.

4,991,189

99.46

27,308

0.54

5,018,497

11,780

3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy Report.

4,993,260

99.50

25,022

0.50

5,018,282

11,995

4. To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2025 of 102 pence per Ordinary share.

5,021,538

99.98

877

0.02

5,022,415

7,862

5. To re-appoint Ravi Anand as a Director.

5,003,480

99.91

4,430

0.09

5,007,910

22,367

6. To re-appoint Wendy Colquhoun as a Director.

5,000,901

99.86

7,009

0.14

5,007,910

22,367

7. To appoint Karl Sternberg as a Director.

4,919,927

98.24

87,983

1.76

5,007,910

22,367

8. To re-appoint Paul Yates as a Director.

5,002,439

99.89

5,471

0.11

5,007,910

22,367

9. To appoint Theo Zemek as a Director.

5,005,102

99.94

2,796

0.06

5,007,898

22,379

10. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor.

5,005,928

99.76

12,123

0.24

5,018,051

12,226

11. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors.

5,016,516

99.95

2,662

0.05

5,019,178

11,099

12. To increase the aggregate limit on Directors' remuneration from £230,000 to £250,000 per annum.

4,971,213

99.15

42,857

0.85

5,014,070

16,207

13. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company.

5,007,393

99.74

13,173

0.26

5,020,566

9,711

14#. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares.

4,849,838

96.57

172,058

3.43

5,021,896

8,381

15#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company.

4,871,480

97.01

150,228

2.99

5,021,708

8,569

16#. That the Directors be permitted to hold General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

5,001,988

99.67

16,605

0.33

5,018,593

11,684

# - Special Resolution

* Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the 'For' total.

At the date of the AGM, the total number of voting rights was 17,314,201.

The proxy voting figures will shortly be made available on the Company's website at www.capitalgearingtrust.com

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will also be filed at Companies House.

3 July 2025

For further information please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 709 2481


