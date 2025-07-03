Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Morgan AH Medical made headlines at this year's Abilities Expo Chicago (June 20-22, 2025) with the debut of its revolutionary Rolling Expandable Bathtub, a breakthrough innovation in accessible hygiene. The product attracted high foot traffic and buzz throughout the three-day expo and is officially recognized by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office with three US Patents, confirming its unique and transformative design.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rO4K4_Tm4g

The Abilities Expo brings together people with disabilities, caregivers, families, and healthcare professionals, attendees this year were overwhelmingly enthusiastic when they were able to see the Rolling Expandable Bathtub. Described as "fantastic," "truly innovative," and "a game changer," the Rolling Expandable Bathtub was praised for solving long-standing challenges in at-home care and personal bathing.

The patented Rolling Expandable Bathtub offers:

Rolling mobility to bring the tub directly to the user, eliminating long transfers.

Expandable design to adapt to various environments and body types.

Dignified bathing for individuals unable to bathe themselves.

Reduced caregiver strain through minimized lifting and handling.

Lower risk of injury for both patient and caregiver.

Held at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, the Abilities Expo is a hub of innovation, adaptive technology, and empowerment for the disability community. This year's event, held from June 20-22, offered attendees access to cutting-edge products, info-packed workshops, adaptive activities, and networking opportunities - all designed to improve daily life and independence.

Morgan AH Medical's Rolling Expandable Bathtub stood out not only for its engineering excellence and real-world practicality, but also for its trio of awarded US Patents, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering meaningful solutions that are both safe and dignified.

About Morgan AH Medical:

The company is dedicated to advancing the well-being of people with disabilities and their caregivers through purposeful innovation. With the launch of its patented Rolling Expandable Bathtub, the company sets a new standard in assistive bathing solutions.

For more information, to request a demo, or to inquire about purchasing, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257647

SOURCE: Morgan AH Medical