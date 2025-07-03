BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc: New Research

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)



BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc: New Research

Exploring Underserved Markets

The Investment Trust Research team at Winterflood Securities has produced a 'Fund Insight' research report about BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc, providing an overview of the fund's strategy and performance to help investors better understand the investment approach, portfolio composition and outlook for this investment trust. This note is free to read for UK investors.

Click here to read the report

