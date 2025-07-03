Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (JEDT)



03-Jul-2025 / 15:51 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 3 July 2025 Edison issues report on JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (JEDT) Edison issues report on JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (LSE: JEDT). JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (JEDT) invests in European small-cap companies (excluding UK). Its objective is to identify and invest early in smaller companies demonstrating improving operational performance and strong growth prospects. In the year since their appointment, JEDT's new managers, Jon Ingram, Jack Featherby and Jules Bloch, have made some portfolio changes to reduce exposure to potentially unfavourable geopolitical and macroeconomic shocks. These changes have seen performance improve markedly. As at 30 June 2025, the trust outpaced the market over one, three and five years, and was the top performer among its peers over the year. JEDT's managers believe that Germany's infrastructure investment plans, combined with a big boost to European defence spending, are likely to be 'profoundly positive' for European small caps over the long term. And with investors showing increasing appreciation of the value offered by European smaller caps, the managers are very optimistic about the outlook for the sector and their portfolio. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



