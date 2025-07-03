Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - SheaMoisture is proud to announce the return of its Dream Fund grant program-an initiative rooted in the brand's enduring mission to create opportunities for financial growth and freedom for Black women. As part of SheaMoisture's ongoing reinvestment in the Black community in Canada, the Dream Fund is intentionally designed to uplift Black female entrepreneurs by unlocking access to capital, mentorship, and long-term growth opportunities. Applications for this year's program are now officially open.

This year, SheaMoisture will award five $10,000 CAD grants to Black female entrepreneurs in Canada's Beauty and Wellbeing sectors. In addition to financial support, recipients will receive six months of personalized coaching and mentorship from leading Black Canadian business professionals-ensuring they are equipped with the tools, insights, and networks to scale their impact.

"SheaMoisture's commitment to centre, celebrate, and serve the Black community is the heartbeat of everything we do," says Maureen Kitheka, Marketing Lead for SheaMoisture Canada. "Black women continue to navigate systemic barriers that limit both their self-expression and entrepreneurial potential and through the Dream Fund grant program, we're intentionally breaking down those barriers. When she rises, her community rises with her. We're excited to welcome a new cohort of visionary entrepreneurs and to walk alongside them as they scale their businesses and shape the future," Danielle Spencer, Founder and CEO of Some Creative Agency, echoed this sentiment, adding, "partnering with SheaMoisture on the Dream Fund has allowed us to bring this vision to life in an expansive, deeply intentional way. This isn't just about grants-it's about strategy, sustainability, and setting a new standard for how brands show up for the communities that champion them. Black women are leading the charge in entrepreneurship, driving innovation and creating economic ripple effects that go far beyond their businesses. Investing in them is not just impactful-it's also commercially sound. When brands invest here, everyone wins."

Launched in 2022, the Dream Fund has already made a meaningful impact-supporting 15 Black women entrepreneurs across industries including beauty, lifestyle, finance, and wellness. The program has distributed $150,000 in grants and provided recipients with expert coaching, mentorship and networks to help scale their businesses and realize their visions. This holistic approach ensures not just a momentary boost, but sustainable growth and long-term success.

Black female entrepreneurs across Canada who are ready to elevate their ventures and make a lasting impact are strongly encouraged to visit @sheamoistureca on Instagram starting for comprehensive application details and to begin their journey with The Dream Fund.

The Dream Fund

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8970/257382_b487a1ad94cacb01_001full.jpg

About SheaMoisture

SheaMoisture is a global beauty and personal care leader with a profound commitment to serving Black Communities through strategic investment and community give back. As a Black-founded business that has remained Black-led and Black-inspired, SheaMoisture recognizes the unparalleled power of entrepreneurship in addressing racial inequality and fostering true economic independence. With every purchase, consumers actively help to fund investments that directly support underserved entrepreneurs and Black business owners, fuel entrepreneurial education, facilitate crisis response, and uphold equitable purchasing and ethical sourcing. Shea Butter, one of the brand's core ingredients, is lauded for its hydrating and nourishing properties and is sourced ethically and sustainably from women-led cooperatives in West Africa, thereby providing fair wages and creating vital economic opportunities. SheaMoisture stands as a global beauty leader across hair care, bath, body, skin care, and men's categories, with widespread distribution in retailers worldwide. SheaMoisture is a proud subsidiary of Unilever.

