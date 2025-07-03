Turkey has installed about 7. 6 GW of new solar capacity over the past year, driven largely by rising electricity prices and expanding uptake of net metering by commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers, Solar3GW President Yusuf Bahadir Turhan tells pv magazine. Turkey installed about 2. 8 GW of PV capacity in the first five months of 2025, according to data from the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. "The real installed capacity for this year so far, however, is around 2. 6 GW, as 0. 2 GW is represented by PV systems installed in previous years that were not registered correctly," Yusuf ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...