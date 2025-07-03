

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Air Force Research Laboratory, Thursday announced that it has chosen BAE Systems to enhance and deploy its electronic trauma-recording tool, BATDOK, under the new FORGE-IT, Force Optimization through Rapid-prototyping, Gear Enhancements & Innovative Technology initiative.



BATDOK digitizes battlefield medical records-from injury to recovery-replacing paper logs and ensuring seamless patient data transfer to follow-on care providers. Under FORGE-IT, BAE will integrate remote patient monitoring and AI-driven clinical decision support to further improve field medicine.



Collected data will feed into the Department of Defense's Joint Operational Medicine Information System, unifying care documentation across deployed and home-station facilities. 'Projects like FORGE-IT augment warfighters' ability to deliver critical medical care in high-threat scenarios,' said Nathaniel Wiesner, BAE Systems' Ground Systems & Services VP.



FORGE-IT underscores BAE's commitment to safeguarding service members on and off the battlefield.



BA. L is currently trading at 1,873.00 GBP, up 23.50 GBP or 1.27 percent on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



