Milkwood Capital Ltd.: Milkwood Capital Announces Increased Shareholding in Aimia Inc.

WINDSOR, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Milkwood Capital (UK) Ltd. ("Milkwood Capital"), in its capacity as discretionary investment manager for The Milkwood Fund (the "Fund", as well as other similarly managed vehicles and, collectively with Milkwood Capital, "Milkwood"), announces that it will shortly file an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in respect of its holdings of common shares ("Shares") in the capital of Aimia Inc., whose head office is located at 1 University Ave., 3rd Floor, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5J 2P1 (the "Issuer").

Through a series of transactions completed between June 23, 2025 and June 27, 2025, Milkwood acquired an aggregate of 4,275,433 Shares (the "Acquisitions"). Immediately prior to the Acquisitions, Milkwood had beneficial ownership of, or exercised control or direction over, 5,905,980 Shares representing approximately 6.44% of the issued and outstanding Shares (based on the information contained in the Issuer's news release dated July 2, 2025 (the "Issuer'sNews Release")). Immediately following the Acquisitions, Milkwood had beneficial ownership of, or exercised control or direction over, 10,181,413 Shares representing approximately 11.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares (based on the information contained in the Issuer's News Release).

The Shares described herein were acquired through a series of private transactions pursuant to share purchase agreements made between Milkwood Capital and several other shareholders of the Issuer. As part of the Acquisitions, Milkwood acquired 4,237,933 Shares at a price of C$3.10 per Share and 37,500 Shares at a price of C$2.50 per share, for total cash consideration of C$13,231,342.20. The Acquisitions were completed through a series of private transactions and not through the facilities of a stock exchange.

Milkwood may further purchase, hold, vote, trade, dispose of, or otherwise deal in the Shares or other securities of the Issuer in such manner as it deems advisable, including, without limitation, in response to changes in general economic or market conditions, market prices, or strategy.

As of the date of the report that Milkwood will shortly file on Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements (the "Report"), Milkwood has no current plan or future intention to engage in any of the matters listed in clauses (a) through (k) of Item 5 of the Report. Milkwood may in the future consider or determine to take any available course of action, which could involve one or more of the types of transactions or matters, or have one or more of the results, referred to in clauses (a) through (k) of Item 5 of the Report.

MORE INFORMATION

Milkwood Capital is a corporation formed under the laws of the United Kingdom and fundamental value-driven asset manager which acts as discretionary investment manager for the Fund. Its head office is located at 12 Park Street, Windsor, United Kingdom, SL4 1LU.

The Fund is a global, long-biased and concentrated investment fund formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The Fund's head office is located at Cassia Court, 10 Market Street, Suite 716, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1 9006, Cayman Islands.

To receive a copy of the Report, please see the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, or contact Andre Tonkin by phone at +44 1753 378570, or by email at portal@milkwoodcap.com.

