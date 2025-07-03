Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+210 % Kursgewinn Year to Date: Neuausrichtung nimmt Fahrt auf - jetzt exklusives CEO-Interview ansehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.07.2025 17:38 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sellvia LLC: The Secret to More Sales? Store Design - Says Sellvia

Design-Driven Success: Sellvia Shares How Store Appearance Boosts Sales

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Sellvia, an ecommerce ecosystem that has already helped more than 1,500,000 people worldwide launch their own online businesses and start making side income hassle-free, is highlighting one powerful truth backed by 15 years of experience: design matters - a lot.

Attractive and responsive design isn't optional - it's the fastest path to more sales, according to Sellvia's findings. The way an online store looks and functions directly affects how customers behave. That's why Sellvia constantly refines and tests its store designs across internal projects before offering anything to its clients. This approach allows them to provide proven, data-backed themes that aren't just visually appealing but also highly effective. Even small but meaningful design tweaks - when done right - have been shown to increase conversion rates dramatically. Internal data shows that stores optimized through Sellvia's strategies often record sales growth of 40-60%. For those starting side businesses, that kind of boost makes a real difference.

Every turnkey store from Sellvia follows a simple, yet powerful formula: visually attractive and convenient to use. It's not just about beautiful banners or sleek layouts - it's about creating a comfortable shopping experience that helps customers trust the store and complete their purchases. With everything built to perform from day one, Sellvia users get a brilliant design without the hassle - the platform handles the technical work, so entrepreneurs can focus on growth.

As e-commerce becomes a key source of income for more people worldwide, accessible and conversion-focused design is no longer a luxury - it's a must. With a track record of success and a growing community of business owners, Sellvia continues to empower everyday people to take charge of their future and start building something meaningful, one store at a time. Visit Sellvia's blog and site - boost your sales via design.

Contact Information

Anna Razumovskaya
Head of Brand Development Department
anna.razumovskaya@sellvia.com

.

SOURCE: Sellvia LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-secret-to-more-sales-store-design-says-sellvia-1045576

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.