ACCESS Newswire
03.07.2025 18:02 Uhr
NavSav Insurance Earns 2025 Great Place to Work Certification

Recognized for empowering our team, cultivating growth, and creating a culture of care.

BEAUMONT, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / NavSav Insurance is proud to be Certified by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at NavSav. This year, 86% of employees said that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

NavSav GPTW

NavSav GPTW

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it's evident that NavSav stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work® in 2025," said Brent Walters, CEO of NavSav. "This certification is a testament to the daily dedication of our team, whose commitment to innovation and excellence drives everything we do. At NavSav, we believe a positive workplace culture is the cornerstone of outstanding service and sustained success, and this recognition reinforces our ongoing mission to support both our people and our clients."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About NavSav Insurance

NavSav Insurance is a family of independent insurance agencies shaking up the insurance industry by saying goodbye to limited products and providing customers high-quality alternatives from higher rates. We're an innovative company built by industry leaders with decades of experience and success on both sides of the business. We provide our agents and their clients with options to fit their personalized needs. We've partnered with over 150+ carriers to ensure remarkable service and coverage. As independent insurance advisers, we work for our customers and deliver an unprecedented insurance experience. We research more coverage and price options than any other company in the market and are able to discover the best protection and value for your needs. Visit us at Navsav.com for more information.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place To Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It's the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience. This certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

Contact Information

Angie Hebert
Chief Marketing Officer
angiehebert@navsav.com
4092101243

SOURCE: NavSav Insurance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/navsav-insurance-earns-2025-great-place-to-work-certification-1045636

