WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
03.07.2025 18:12 Uhr
136 Leser
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03

3 July 2025

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

The Company has been notified that on 3 July 2025, Nick Train purchased 50,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 906 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Train now holds interests in a total of 5,697,780 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 3.99% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3170 8732


