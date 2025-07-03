New Hope Network: Organic Produce Summit Returns This July 2025, Unveiling an Ambitious and Forward-Thinking Agenda Designed to Revolutionize the Organic Industry

The highly anticipated Organic Produce Summit, the industry's premier event, is set to host over 200 organic growers, shippers and processors and 300 influential retailers and buyers to shape the future of sustainable agriculture.

MONTEREY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / The Organic Produce Summit (OPS) has unveiled its most ambitious program yet for the July 9-10, 2025 gathering in Monterey, California. This landmark two-day event transcends the traditional conference model, delivering an immersive experience through educational sessions, networking forum, and activations-all crafted to empower professionals throughout the organic produce ecosystem, and drive the industry forward.

Co-sponsored by Braga Fresh and Earthbound Farm, the Summit's array of activations enables participants to gain hands-on insight into production innovations, sustainability practices and market developments. This comprehensive approach actively forges the collaborative relationships and strategic insights necessary for professionals to thrive in today's rapidly evolving marketplace, while also allowing participants the opportunity to volunteer, explore wellness activities and make meaningful connections.

"We've meticulously designed this year's agenda to tackle the industry's most critical challenges while spotlighting unprecedented growth opportunities," says Keigan Roos, Event Manager of Organic Produce Summit. "OPS creates a unique convergence of visionary perspectives from across the organic ecosystem-igniting powerful partnerships and breakthrough strategies that will drive the future of organic produce for years to come."

The 2025 agenda includes keynote presentations and curated educational sessions where experts will share perspectives on emerging trends, strategic approaches and new opportunities in the organic produce sector. On July 10th "The State of Organic Produce" keynote will provide insights into the industry's latest developments influencing the future of organic produce.

Additional education includes "The Pros & Cons of Private Label & Branded Organic Produce", "Merchandising Magic: The Power of Wow on Operations, Profitability & Customer Engagement", "Innovative Strategies to Engage Shoppers & Increase Organic Produce Sales"and two more keynote presentations, among much more.

Other Event Highlights Include:

The Retail and Buyer Field Tours, hosted by Braga Fresh, Driscoll's, Earthbound Farm and Lakeside Organic Gardens, provide attendees with exposure to innovative growing operations and supply chain practices. These tours offer valuable insights into production methods and the journey of organic produce from farm to market.

OPS's Seed to Service Volunteer Event, sponsored by Bayer Crop Science, emphasizes the industry's commitment to community engagement and sustainability. In partnership with Brighter Bites, participants will contribute to local agricultural and environmental initiatives, fostering connections between organic produce professionals while making a positive impact on the Monterey community.

The Organic Roots Cocktail Reception at Custom House Plaza, sponsored by Fresh Solutions Network, serves as a premier networking opportunity for retailers and attendees new to the produce industry or OPS to forge meaningful business relationships and enable discussions about market challenges and opportunities while celebrating the growth of the organic produce sector.

The Athos & Divine Flavor-sponsored Opening Reception at Custom House Plaza will follow the cocktail hour, officially launching the summit with an evening of networking that sets the collaborative foundation for the upcoming days of industry dialogue and insights.

For attendees seeking wellness alongside professional development, Morning Yoga on the beach at Monterey Beach Station on Del Monte Beach offers attendees a chance to start their day mindfully before engaging in the summit's educational content, reflecting the sector's holistic approach to health and well-being.

