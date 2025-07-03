Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.07.2025 18:18 Uhr
Customer Engagement Summit 2025: Redefining How Organisations Connect With Their Customers

LONDON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Customer Engagement Summit, Europe's premier event for customer engagement professionals, returns for its 14th year at the landmark Evolution London. This year's Summit is set to unite 2,000 senior leaders from the world's most recognised brands for a day of transformative insights, strategic networking, and actionable case studies.

Customer Engagement Summit Logo (PRNewsfoto/Customer Engagement Summit)

A Seismic Shift in Customer Engagement

The 2025 Summit explores the theme: "We're on the brink of a seismic shift that's redefining how organisations connect with their customers." As technology advances and customer expectations evolve, the Summit will showcase how leading organisations are driving innovation while keeping the human touch at the heart of every interaction.

Content Stages: Spanning the Customer Engagement Ecosystem

250 world-class speakers will be split across seven content stages to share their expertise:

  • Main Stage - Strategy & Leadership inspiration from C-Suite leaders.
  • Future of the Contact Centre - Exploring innovation, automation, AI and the evolving role of the contact centre
  • Customer Contact - Real-world strategies for service, support, and customer care excellence
  • Data, Analytics and the Customer Journey - Unlocking value from insight, behavioural data, and journey mapping
  • Customer Experience Management - Culture, leadership, design and measurement strategies for CX success
  • Engagement Marketing - Campaigns, content, personalisation and brand experience
  • Customer Growth, Loyalty and Retention - Strategies to drive long-term value, trust, and customer lifetime growth

Our speakers represent brands including: AXA Health, BBC Sport and Sky Sports, Beauty Pie, Bloom & Wild, Centrica, Condé Nast, Direct Line Group, Dr. Martens, E.ON, Ella's Kitchen, Formula E, Global, Heathrow Airport, HSBC, IKEA, JPMorgan Chase & Co, KFC, Les Mills, Liverpool Football Club, Lloyds Banking Group, London Marathon Events, Monzo Bank, National Grid, OVO, Porsche AG, Renault, Santander UK, The AA, Virgin Group and more.

Celebrating the Technology Shaping the Future

The Summit is proud to be supported by over 100 exhibitors, including the world's leading technology providers and innovators. These partners are at the forefront of shaping the future of customer engagement, offering cutting-edge solutions in AI, data analytics, omnichannel experience, automation, and more. Their expertise and technology are helping organisations across industries deliver exceptional customer engagement strategies and achieve true customer-centric transformation.

Start-Up Village: Showcasing the Disruptors

New for 2025, the Start-Up Village will shine a spotlight on the most exciting emerging brands and disruptors in the customer engagement space. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the innovators who are challenging the status quo and discover the next generation of tools and strategies that are set to reshape the industry.

Unmatched Networking and Industry Insight

Delegates will connect with senior leaders from brands such as Amazon, John Lewis, Tesco, Sky, BT, Virgin Media O2, McDonald's, Lloyds Banking Group, The Co-op, British Gas, NatWest, Marks & Spencer, EE, ITV, Aviva, Deliveroo, Sainsbury's, Booking.com, The AA, Vodafone and more.

The Summit features exclusive focus groups and roundtables, enabling participants to expand their knowledge, share expertise, and gain fresh perspectives through focused discussions and tailored meetings.

Event Details:

  • Date: 9th October 2025
  • Venue: Evolution London, Queenstown Road, Chelsea Bridge, London, SW11 4NJ
  • Cost: Free for senior customer engagement professionals

About the Customer Engagement Summit

Organised by Engage Business Media, the Summit is Europe's leading customer engagement conference, dedicated to showcasing the strategies and technologies that are transforming how organisations connect with their customers.

For more information and to register, visit EngageCustomer.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724322/CES_2025_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/customer-engagement-summit-2025-redefining-how-organisations-connect-with-their-customers-302497806.html

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.