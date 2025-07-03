TRONICS: ANNUAL RESULTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2025

Crolles, France - July 3, 2025 - Tronics Microsystems, a TDK Group Company that manufactures standard and custom MEMS inertial sensors solutions for transportation, energy, and industrial applications, announces its results for the fiscal year 2025 (from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025).

Tronics' Management Board met on June 19, 2025, and approved the accounts of its fiscal year ending on March 31, 2025, which were presented to the Supervisory Board on the same day.

The annual financial report will be made publicly available and submitted to the French Market Authorities during July 2025. This report will be uploaded on the company's investors website, in the "Financial Documents" section: www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com .

CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL RESULTS

In accordance with IFRS 5 "Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations", the discontinued operations are identified in a separate line in the financial statements for the fiscal year 2025 and in fiscal year 2024 for comparison purposes.

in thousand euros (IFRS) - audited Fiscal year 2025 Fiscal year 2024 From April 1, 2024 to

March 31, 2025 From April 1, 2023 to

March 31, 2024 Annual

variation 12 months 12 months Revenue from continuing operations

Operating income from continuing operations

Net income from continuing operations

Net income from discontinued operations

Net income 14,901

1,971

1,438

0

1,438 13,647

1,401

1,003

1,722

2,725 +9%

+41%

+43%

-100%

-47%

9% growth of the consolidated revenue of the continuing operations in fiscal year 2025.

Consolidated revenue of the continued operations for the fiscal year 2025, ending on March 31, 2025, totaled € 14.9 million, an increase of 9% compared to the previous fiscal year driven by the increase of inertial engineering projects.

That increase is the combination of the growth of manufacturing activities which amounted to € 11.7 million in fiscal year 2025 (versus € 11.6 million in the previous fiscal year) and an increase in engineering revenues to € 3.2 million (versus € 2.1 million for the previous fiscal year) essentially on projects dedicated to the development and the industrialization of high-performance inertial MEMS.

Over the 2025 fiscal year, the group remained focused on the improvement of the efficiency of the production site and the control of the cost structure. This contributed to an increase of the Operating income from continuing operations of +41%. The Operating profit now represents more than 13% of the revenue (versus 10% in the previous fiscal year).

The operating income from continuing operations of the fiscal year as of March 31, 2025, came at € 1.97 million, and the net income was € 1.44 million.

BALANCE-SHEET STRUCTURE

As of March 31, 2025, the equity of Tronics stood at minus € 4.8 million, including the profit generated during the fiscal year 2025.

Cash amounted to €0.02M and the gross debt of Tronics (mainly due to the loans contracted with TDK Group, its parent company) amounted to € 9.9 million, decreasing by € 3 million.

On the financial level, Tronics benefits from the financial support of the TDK Group in order to adapt its cash flow to its investment needs.

PERSPECTIVES

For the current fiscal year, Tronics' robust sales backlog will serve as a strong foundation for sustained growth in inertial sensors revenue manufactured at its Crolles facility.

The company remains dedicated to strategic investment in R&D to further develop its innovative portfolio. These product lines expansion deepens Tronics' commitment to serve industrial, transportation, and energy markets, with digital MEMS inertial sensor solutions for precise motion sensing, positioning, navigation, and condition monitoring of critical assets.

-----

About Tronics Microsystems

Tronics Microsystems, a TDK Group Company, is a provider of MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical-System) inertial sensors solutions for precise motion sensing, positioning, navigation, and condition monitoring of critical assets. The company offers a comprehensive range of accelerometers, gyroscopes, vibration sensors, and inertial MEMS foundry services, contributing to the digital transformation of transportation, energy, and industrial markets. Founded in 1997, Tronics employs around 100 people in Crolles, near Grenoble (France), where it operates its EN 9100-certified MEMS wafer fab, assembly, packaging, and test facilities. Tronics is majority-owned by TDK Electronics AG since January 2017. * ISIN code: FR0004175099 ALTRO

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads, software and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics, and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2025, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.4 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.

TRONICS CONTACT

Quentin Vincent

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 00 33 4 76 97 94 30

info.tronics@tdk.com

For more information: www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com/en/

------------------------

