Blue Gold Limited Partners with TripleBolt to Explore Possible Blockchain-Backed Gold Token

NEW YORK, NY, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) ("Blue Gold" or the "Company"), a next-generation gold development company currently planning to advance sustainable mining projects, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with TripleBolt Technology LLC ("TripleBolt") to explore the possible development of a blockchain-based digital asset backed by gold futures.

This initiative would mark Blue Gold's evolution into the digital asset space. The objective is to provide investors access to Blue Gold Coin (BGC) - this is intended to be a digital token, which would be backed by six-year forward delivery contracts for up to 1 million grams of gold from the Company's mining assets. The instruments would offer investors a digitally native, asset-backed instrument that blends the value of gold with the efficiency and transparency of blockchain technology.

TripleBolt is led by Nathan Dionne, a serial entrepreneur and technology executive with deep expertise in fintech, blockchain, and digital innovation. Mr. Dionne was the co-founder of NorthOut, which was acquired by Eze Castle Integration. Most recently, he founded GreenRun, a crypto-enabled betting platform. He previously served as Chief Technology Officer at Barstool Sports, where he drove the company's platform through a high-growth phase. As Managing Partner of TripleBolt Technology, Nathan continues to build scalable blockchain infrastructure and serves as an active crypto and angel investor across diverse sectors and geographies.

"The future of gold is digital," noted Dionne. "We're excited to bring blockchain transparency and flexibility to a historically illiquid asset class. With Blue Gold's gold resource and vision, BGC is not just a token - it's a programmable commodity with intrinsic value."

The product will require legal and regulatory review and approval prior to launch. As a result, the token launch will follow a phased approach, beginning with a private sale to strategic investors, followed by broader availability through blockchain platforms. Proceeds from the offering will be used to accelerate Blue Gold's production timeline and support long-term growth initiatives.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) acquired the historic 5.1 Moz Gold Resource Bogoso Prestea Mine in the renowned Ghana Ashanti Gold Belt in 2024 as part of a long-term strategy to expand and sustainably manage long-life high-quality assets. The Company's immediate focus is to restart the Bogoso and Prestea mine as soon as possible.. The Company's mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

TripleBolt Technology LLC

TripleBolt Technology is a U.S.-based digital innovation firm that engineers secure, scalable platforms for enterprise and fintech clients. With deep expertise in product engineering, AI integration, and digital experience design, the company helps partners modernize infrastructure and launch blockchain-native solutions. TripleBolt's proprietary approach accelerates deployment while ensuring institutional-grade compliance and user experience.

