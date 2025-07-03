Record 2,626 Global Startups Apply to K-Startup Grand Challenge 2025 - Korea's Global Startup Program Achieves 32.8:1 Competition Ratio

SEOUL, KR / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / The K-Startup Grand Challenge 2025 (KSGC 2025), South Korea's flagship global startup acceleration program, has closed its application period with a record 2,626 submissions, marking a 1.5-fold increase over last year. The Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) confirmed the final count and announced that, based on 80 finalist slots, the program has recorded a competition rate of 32.8 to 1-underscoring its growing appeal as a launchpad for startups targeting the Asian market.

K-Startup Grand Challenge 2025

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the KSGC is hosted by MSS, organized by the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), and operated by the Gyeonggi Center for Creative Economy & Innovation (GCCEI). Since its inception in 2016, the program has supported more than 1,000 global startups through equity-free financial assistance, incorporation support, and curated business matching with Korea's leading conglomerates.

This year's applicant pool spans Asia (42.7%), Africa (31.1%), the Americas (10.7%), and Europe (8.2%), reflecting the program's expanding international footprint. Sector-wise, leading areas of interest include IT and software (29.6%), food and agriculture (12.5%), and healthcare and bio (11.4%). A significant portion of applicants-61.5% have secured prior investment and 70.6% already generate revenue-indicating strong market readiness and traction among participants.

The 2025 program will follow a three-phase structure. The Exploration Phase will run remotely from July 21 to August 8 for 80 selected teams, focusing on market validation and mentoring. Forty teams will move on to the Entry Phase in Korea from September 4 to December 12, which includes an orientation on September 2 and participation in the APEC SME Ministerial Meeting on September 3. The program will culminate with participation in COMEUP 2025 from December 10 to 12. The final 20 teams will progress to the Scale-up Phase from January to April 2026, focusing on investor engagement, PoC development, and strategic partnerships, with a final evaluation scheduled for April.

Selected teams will receive comprehensive support, including visa sponsorship, incorporation assistance, and office space in Pangyo and Gangnam. Total non-dilutive financial assistance will reach ?950 million (approx. $633,000), including various grants such as travel grants and commercialization funding, in addition to equity-free prize awards. Top winners at the COMEUP 2025 Demo Day may receive up to ?100 million (approx. $67,000) in additional prize funding.

"Receiving over 2,600 applications shows how far this program has come, and we are truly grateful to every founder who applied," said Paul Kwon, Global Business Team Lead at GCCEI. "As we mark the 10th anniversary of KSGC, we remain committed to helping global founders scale their operations, form lasting partnerships, and make Korea their strategic base for long-term growth across Asia."

