Regulatory News:
SFL (Paris:FLY):
Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 (Chapter II Article 2.3) establishing renewal of accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares.
Half-yearly report:
At 30 June 2025, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:
- 15 shares
- €459 259 in cash
Over the period from 01/01/2025 to 30/06/2025, a total of:
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Transaction amount
Buy
728
3 349
€254 595,78
Sell
361
3 525
€268 245,49
Resources available at 31 December 2024 were as follows:
- 191 shares
- €445 609 in cash
At 11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:
- 2,025 shares
- €2,092,635.00 in cash
Number of transactions executed, and volume traded in 2025 first half:
Number of
Volume traded
Buy
Sell
Date
Buy
Sell
Number
Share
Number
Share
02/01/2025
0
2
0
0.00
11
816.31
03/01/2025
2
8
3
223.20
33
2,467.74
06/01/2025
3
6
10
770.00
35
2,640.75
07/01/2025
7
0
15
1,142.70
0
0.00
08/01/2025
0
6
0
0.00
56
4,321.52
09/01/2025
10
6
27
2,121.66
59
4,687.55
10/01/2025
12
4
94
7,544.44
41
3,325.10
13/01/2025
8
0
23
1,847.36
0
0.00
14/01/2025
22
6
98
7,903.70
99
8,049.69
15/01/2025
12
0
27
2,199.96
0
0.00
16/01/2025
14
1
22
1,793.22
1
81.80
17/01/2025
24
1
126
10,093.86
1
81.40
20/01/2025
8
6
10
806.00
50
4,040.00
21/01/2025
10
3
27
2,180.25
7
570.78
22/01/2025
8
1
19
1,536.72
1
81.40
23/01/2025
5
2
11
892.65
5
408.60
24/01/2025
4
0
15
1,221.30
0
0.00
27/01/2025
5
1
10
811.00
1
81.40
28/01/2025
7
2
26
2,115.62
3
244.80
29/01/2025
6
1
12
978.24
1
81.60
30/01/2025
7
1
113
9,141.70
5
408.00
31/01/2025
4
1
6
489.60
1
81.60
01/2025
178
58
694
55,813.18
410
32,470.04
03/02/2025
5
0
13
1,057.81
0
0.00
04/02/2025
7
7
23
1,868.98
120
9,771.60
05/02/2025
2
1
4
326.40
1
81.60
06/02/2025
2
1
2
163.20
1
81.60
07/02/2025
4
0
5
407.00
0
0.00
10/02/2025
2
2
3
244.20
26
2,116.40
11/02/2025
5
1
12
971.04
28
2,279.20
12/02/2025
0
11
0
0.00
186
15,095.76
13/02/2025
3
2
8
650.64
83
6,723.00
14/02/2025
2
3
2
162.60
15
1,218.00
17/02/2025
4
2
9
732.24
5
407.00
18/02/2025
4
4
7
569.45
24
1,963.20
19/02/2025
33
9
66
5,072.10
66
5,082.66
20/02/2025
6
0
12
911.40
0
0.00
21/02/2025
4
1
16
1,216.80
1
76.00
24/02/2025
5
5
11
834.24
11
837.76
25/02/2025
0
1
0
0.00
2
151.20
26/02/2025
0
1
0
0.00
1
75.80
27/02/2025
4
1
9
681.21
1
75.80
28/02/2025
0
2
0
0.00
2
151.20
02/2025
92
54
202
15,869.31
573
46,187.78
03/03/2025
1
5
5
379.00
19
1,438.30
04/03/2025
3
1
11
833.80
5
378.00
05/03/2025
10
2
20
1,513.80
6
452.76
06/03/2025
1
3
1
75.60
5
379.00
07/03/2025
0
1
0
0.00
1
75.40
10/03/2025
3
1
5
376.40
1
75.40
11/03/2025
2
0
4
301.00
0
0.00
12/03/2025
0
2
0
0.00
8
601.60
13/03/2025
0
2
0
0.00
9
678.33
14/03/2025
3
1
5
378.00
1
75.60
17/03/2025
2
1
4
302.40
1
75.60
18/03/2025
1
1
1
75.60
1
75.60
19/03/2025
6
2
13
981.24
11
835.12
20/03/2025
3
2
6
452.22
5
376.00
21/03/2025
0
2
0
0.00
11
827.20
24/03/2025
0
1
0
0.00
5
376.00
25/03/2025
4
7
135
10,396.35
64
4,887.04
26/03/2025
9
4
67
5,193.17
28
2,172.80
27/03/2025
6
3
32
2,438.08
57
4,343.40
28/03/2025
5
1
8
610.80
1
76.20
31/03/2025
13
0
29
2,185.73
0
0.00
03/2025
72
42
346
26,493.19
239
18,199.35
01/04/2025
10
3
14
1,064.00
21
1,607.97
02/04/2025
4
5
9
680.04
122
9,300.06
03/04/2025
12
4
23
1,765.02
29
2,241.99
04/04/2025
11
3
49
3,731.35
24
1,842.72
07/04/2025
13
5
30
2,273.10
42
3,185.28
08/04/2025
2
2
101
7,739.63
108
8,265.24
09/04/2025
7
12
107
8,176.94
98
7,446.04
10/04/2025
0
2
0
0.00
10
767.50
11/04/2025
16
3
38
2,935.50
11
850.30
14/04/2025
13
1
28
2,159.92
1
77.18
15/04/2025
4
3
9
688.59
8
612.00
16/04/2025
0
7
0
0.00
55
4,210.25
17/04/2025
0
2
0
0.00
10
765.00
22/04/2025
7
8
161
12,450.13
70
5,361.30
23/04/2025
9
6
69
5,286.78
45
3,444.30
24/04/2025
3
4
17
1,300.50
31
2,387.62
25/04/2025
31
8
49
3,776.92
60
4,600.80
28/04/2025
11
4
73
5,507.85
23
1,759.96
29/04/2025
15
0
42
3,098.76
0
0.00
30/04/2025
13
1
24
1,780.80
1
74.24
04/2025
181
83
843
64,415.83
769
58,799.75
02/05/2025
11
0
260
18,657.60
0
0.00
05/05/2025
17
1
157
11,471.99
1
73.97
06/05/2025
11
1
23
1,691.42
1
73.57
07/05/2025
20
1
219
15,971.67
1
73.51
08/05/2025
6
8
11
798.71
377
27,407.90
09/05/2025
0
3
0
0.00
38
2,762.98
12/05/2025
6
1
9
654.30
1
72.71
13/05/2025
13
1
28
2,033.92
1
72.69
14/05/2025
3
3
3
217.80
25
1,815.00
15/05/2025
5
1
93
6,753.66
1
72.60
16/05/2025
1
1
1
72.60
1
72.60
19/05/2025
16
4
158
11,393.38
33
2,395.80
20/05/2025
4
8
4
291.40
160
11,758.40
21/05/2025
9
4
102
7,466.40
23
1,689.12
22/05/2025
3
12
6
436.02
151
10,992.80
23/05/2025
5
1
9
653.85
1
72.80
26/05/2025
8
2
18
1,296.90
3
217.20
27/05/2025
3
3
3
218.22
20
1,455.60
28/05/2025
1
1
1
72.80
1
72.80
29/05/2025
1
3
1
72.80
11
805.20
30/05/2025
1
1
1
73.60
1
73.60
05/2025
144
60
1,107
80,299.04
851
62,030.85
02/06/2025
5
2
7
514.43
4
294.40
03/06/2025
2
9
3
220.20
147
10,785.39
04/06/2025
1
6
1
73.20
126
9,252.18
05/06/2025
1
2
2
146.40
32
2,347.20
06/06/2025
0
6
0
0.00
120
8,838.00
09/06/2025
0
2
0
0.00
25
1,835.00
10/06/2025
4
4
8
591.04
27
2,008.26
11/06/2025
1
3
1
73.80
20
1,483.60
12/06/2025
1
8
1
74.40
38
2,847.72
13/06/2025
1
2
1
75.00
14
1,055.60
16/06/2025
4
2
15
1,125.00
4
301.00
17/06/2025
3
5
10
752.00
24
1,816.08
18/06/2025
10
0
25
1,892.00
0
0.00
19/06/2025
2
2
2
150.80
9
679.95
20/06/2025
3
0
7
528.01
0
0.00
23/06/2025
1
1
1
75.40
1
75.40
24/06/2025
4
3
10
752.20
23
1,742.94
25/06/2025
1
0
1
75.00
0
0.00
26/06/2025
3
2
6
449.40
5
376.60
27/06/2025
13
1
55
4,061.75
50
3,760.00
30/06/2025
1
4
1
75.20
14
1,058.40
06/2025
61
64
157
11,705.23
683
50,557.72
Total S1/2025
728
361
3,349
254,595.78
3,525
268,245.49
About SFL
Referent in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.6 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties. With its sights firmly set on the future, SFL is committed to sustainable real estate with the aim of building the city of tomorrow and helping to reduce carbon emissions in its sector.
Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA
S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250703116796/en/
Contacts:
SFL Thomas Fareng T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com
www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com