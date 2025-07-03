Regulatory News:

SFL (Paris:FLY):

Information disclosed pursuant to AMF decision no. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 (Chapter II Article 2.3) establishing renewal of accepted market practice for liquidity contracts on shares.

Half-yearly report:

At 30 June 2025, the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:

15 shares

€459 259 in cash

Over the period from 01/01/2025 to 30/06/2025, a total of:

Number of transactions

executed Number of shares

traded Transaction amount Buy 728 3 349 €254 595,78 Sell 361 3 525 €268 245,49

Resources available at 31 December 2024 were as follows:

191 shares

€445 609 in cash

At 11 March 2019, the date on which the new liquidity contract was signed, the following resources were available:

2,025 shares

€2,092,635.00 in cash

Number of transactions executed, and volume traded in 2025 first half:

Number of

transactions

executed Volume traded Buy Sell Date Buy Sell Number

of shares Share

capital

Number

of shares Share

capital

02/01/2025 0 2 0 0.00 11 816.31 03/01/2025 2 8 3 223.20 33 2,467.74 06/01/2025 3 6 10 770.00 35 2,640.75 07/01/2025 7 0 15 1,142.70 0 0.00 08/01/2025 0 6 0 0.00 56 4,321.52 09/01/2025 10 6 27 2,121.66 59 4,687.55 10/01/2025 12 4 94 7,544.44 41 3,325.10 13/01/2025 8 0 23 1,847.36 0 0.00 14/01/2025 22 6 98 7,903.70 99 8,049.69 15/01/2025 12 0 27 2,199.96 0 0.00 16/01/2025 14 1 22 1,793.22 1 81.80 17/01/2025 24 1 126 10,093.86 1 81.40 20/01/2025 8 6 10 806.00 50 4,040.00 21/01/2025 10 3 27 2,180.25 7 570.78 22/01/2025 8 1 19 1,536.72 1 81.40 23/01/2025 5 2 11 892.65 5 408.60 24/01/2025 4 0 15 1,221.30 0 0.00 27/01/2025 5 1 10 811.00 1 81.40 28/01/2025 7 2 26 2,115.62 3 244.80 29/01/2025 6 1 12 978.24 1 81.60 30/01/2025 7 1 113 9,141.70 5 408.00 31/01/2025 4 1 6 489.60 1 81.60 01/2025 178 58 694 55,813.18 410 32,470.04 03/02/2025 5 0 13 1,057.81 0 0.00 04/02/2025 7 7 23 1,868.98 120 9,771.60 05/02/2025 2 1 4 326.40 1 81.60 06/02/2025 2 1 2 163.20 1 81.60 07/02/2025 4 0 5 407.00 0 0.00 10/02/2025 2 2 3 244.20 26 2,116.40 11/02/2025 5 1 12 971.04 28 2,279.20 12/02/2025 0 11 0 0.00 186 15,095.76 13/02/2025 3 2 8 650.64 83 6,723.00 14/02/2025 2 3 2 162.60 15 1,218.00 17/02/2025 4 2 9 732.24 5 407.00 18/02/2025 4 4 7 569.45 24 1,963.20 19/02/2025 33 9 66 5,072.10 66 5,082.66 20/02/2025 6 0 12 911.40 0 0.00 21/02/2025 4 1 16 1,216.80 1 76.00 24/02/2025 5 5 11 834.24 11 837.76 25/02/2025 0 1 0 0.00 2 151.20 26/02/2025 0 1 0 0.00 1 75.80 27/02/2025 4 1 9 681.21 1 75.80 28/02/2025 0 2 0 0.00 2 151.20 02/2025 92 54 202 15,869.31 573 46,187.78 03/03/2025 1 5 5 379.00 19 1,438.30 04/03/2025 3 1 11 833.80 5 378.00 05/03/2025 10 2 20 1,513.80 6 452.76 06/03/2025 1 3 1 75.60 5 379.00 07/03/2025 0 1 0 0.00 1 75.40 10/03/2025 3 1 5 376.40 1 75.40 11/03/2025 2 0 4 301.00 0 0.00 12/03/2025 0 2 0 0.00 8 601.60 13/03/2025 0 2 0 0.00 9 678.33 14/03/2025 3 1 5 378.00 1 75.60 17/03/2025 2 1 4 302.40 1 75.60 18/03/2025 1 1 1 75.60 1 75.60 19/03/2025 6 2 13 981.24 11 835.12 20/03/2025 3 2 6 452.22 5 376.00 21/03/2025 0 2 0 0.00 11 827.20 24/03/2025 0 1 0 0.00 5 376.00 25/03/2025 4 7 135 10,396.35 64 4,887.04 26/03/2025 9 4 67 5,193.17 28 2,172.80 27/03/2025 6 3 32 2,438.08 57 4,343.40 28/03/2025 5 1 8 610.80 1 76.20 31/03/2025 13 0 29 2,185.73 0 0.00 03/2025 72 42 346 26,493.19 239 18,199.35 01/04/2025 10 3 14 1,064.00 21 1,607.97 02/04/2025 4 5 9 680.04 122 9,300.06 03/04/2025 12 4 23 1,765.02 29 2,241.99 04/04/2025 11 3 49 3,731.35 24 1,842.72 07/04/2025 13 5 30 2,273.10 42 3,185.28 08/04/2025 2 2 101 7,739.63 108 8,265.24 09/04/2025 7 12 107 8,176.94 98 7,446.04 10/04/2025 0 2 0 0.00 10 767.50 11/04/2025 16 3 38 2,935.50 11 850.30 14/04/2025 13 1 28 2,159.92 1 77.18 15/04/2025 4 3 9 688.59 8 612.00 16/04/2025 0 7 0 0.00 55 4,210.25 17/04/2025 0 2 0 0.00 10 765.00 22/04/2025 7 8 161 12,450.13 70 5,361.30 23/04/2025 9 6 69 5,286.78 45 3,444.30 24/04/2025 3 4 17 1,300.50 31 2,387.62 25/04/2025 31 8 49 3,776.92 60 4,600.80 28/04/2025 11 4 73 5,507.85 23 1,759.96 29/04/2025 15 0 42 3,098.76 0 0.00 30/04/2025 13 1 24 1,780.80 1 74.24 04/2025 181 83 843 64,415.83 769 58,799.75 02/05/2025 11 0 260 18,657.60 0 0.00 05/05/2025 17 1 157 11,471.99 1 73.97 06/05/2025 11 1 23 1,691.42 1 73.57 07/05/2025 20 1 219 15,971.67 1 73.51 08/05/2025 6 8 11 798.71 377 27,407.90 09/05/2025 0 3 0 0.00 38 2,762.98 12/05/2025 6 1 9 654.30 1 72.71 13/05/2025 13 1 28 2,033.92 1 72.69 14/05/2025 3 3 3 217.80 25 1,815.00 15/05/2025 5 1 93 6,753.66 1 72.60 16/05/2025 1 1 1 72.60 1 72.60 19/05/2025 16 4 158 11,393.38 33 2,395.80 20/05/2025 4 8 4 291.40 160 11,758.40 21/05/2025 9 4 102 7,466.40 23 1,689.12 22/05/2025 3 12 6 436.02 151 10,992.80 23/05/2025 5 1 9 653.85 1 72.80 26/05/2025 8 2 18 1,296.90 3 217.20 27/05/2025 3 3 3 218.22 20 1,455.60 28/05/2025 1 1 1 72.80 1 72.80 29/05/2025 1 3 1 72.80 11 805.20 30/05/2025 1 1 1 73.60 1 73.60 05/2025 144 60 1,107 80,299.04 851 62,030.85 02/06/2025 5 2 7 514.43 4 294.40 03/06/2025 2 9 3 220.20 147 10,785.39 04/06/2025 1 6 1 73.20 126 9,252.18 05/06/2025 1 2 2 146.40 32 2,347.20 06/06/2025 0 6 0 0.00 120 8,838.00 09/06/2025 0 2 0 0.00 25 1,835.00 10/06/2025 4 4 8 591.04 27 2,008.26 11/06/2025 1 3 1 73.80 20 1,483.60 12/06/2025 1 8 1 74.40 38 2,847.72 13/06/2025 1 2 1 75.00 14 1,055.60 16/06/2025 4 2 15 1,125.00 4 301.00 17/06/2025 3 5 10 752.00 24 1,816.08 18/06/2025 10 0 25 1,892.00 0 0.00 19/06/2025 2 2 2 150.80 9 679.95 20/06/2025 3 0 7 528.01 0 0.00 23/06/2025 1 1 1 75.40 1 75.40 24/06/2025 4 3 10 752.20 23 1,742.94 25/06/2025 1 0 1 75.00 0 0.00 26/06/2025 3 2 6 449.40 5 376.60 27/06/2025 13 1 55 4,061.75 50 3,760.00 30/06/2025 1 4 1 75.20 14 1,058.40 06/2025 61 64 157 11,705.23 683 50,557.72 Total S1/2025 728 361 3,349 254,595.78 3,525 268,245.49

About SFL

Referent in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.6 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties. With its sights firmly set on the future, SFL is committed to sustainable real estate with the aim of building the city of tomorrow and helping to reduce carbon emissions in its sector.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

