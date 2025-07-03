Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 03
[03.07.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|5,202,143.00
|USD
|0
|40,486,766.88
|7.7827
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,619,043.00
|EUR
|0
|20,587,086.35
|5.6885
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|1,935,016.00
|GBP
|0
|20,117,064.02
|10.3963
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.07.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|616,779.00
|GBP
|0
|4,987,082.54
|8.0857
