Foundation Software Hosts Exclusive Live Event Featuring Construction Industry Insights

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / The construction industry is witnessing a dramatic shift in how successful subcontractors approach their businesses. While many struggle with persistent cash flow challenges, a strategic group has discovered methods that deliver extraordinary results - and Foundation Software is bringing these insights directly to you.
Recent industry research reveals shocking disparities in subcontractor performance. The most successful operators are achieving profit margins 41% higher than their peers while simultaneously winning more projects.
Join us as Billd's expert team shares exclusive findings from their comprehensive 2025 National Subcontractor Market Report, including:
Why strategic subcontractors win 32% of bids more than half the time, compared to just 19% using traditional approaches
The hidden costs that 64% of subcontractors aren't accounting for in their bids
How the 26-day payment perception gap between GCs and subcontractors is creating opportunities for informed operators
Proven capital management strategies that transform cash flow challenges into competitive advantages
With 83% of subcontractors planning growth in 2025 and 73% targeting larger projects, strategic capital management isn't optional - it's essential.
This virtual presentation will provide actionable insights for implementing proven capital strategies that protect profits while winning more bids.
Event Details:
Date: July 9, 2025
Format: Live Virtual Presentation
Expert Presenters: The Billd team will share exclusive 2025 market research
Perfect for: Subcontractors, construction executives, and industry professionals ready to gain a competitive advantage
Register now: https://hello.foundationsoft.com/l/970183/2025-06-16/6swfr
Contact Information
Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800
Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823
