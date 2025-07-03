Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+210 % Kursgewinn Year to Date: Neuausrichtung nimmt Fahrt auf - jetzt exklusives CEO-Interview ansehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.07.2025 20:02 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Foundation Software Hosts Exclusive Live Event Featuring Construction Industry Insights

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / The construction industry is witnessing a dramatic shift in how successful subcontractors approach their businesses. While many struggle with persistent cash flow challenges, a strategic group has discovered methods that deliver extraordinary results - and Foundation Software is bringing these insights directly to you.

Recent industry research reveals shocking disparities in subcontractor performance. The most successful operators are achieving profit margins 41% higher than their peers while simultaneously winning more projects.

Join us as Billd's expert team shares exclusive findings from their comprehensive 2025 National Subcontractor Market Report, including:

  • Why strategic subcontractors win 32% of bids more than half the time, compared to just 19% using traditional approaches

  • The hidden costs that 64% of subcontractors aren't accounting for in their bids

  • How the 26-day payment perception gap between GCs and subcontractors is creating opportunities for informed operators

  • Proven capital management strategies that transform cash flow challenges into competitive advantages

With 83% of subcontractors planning growth in 2025 and 73% targeting larger projects, strategic capital management isn't optional - it's essential.

This virtual presentation will provide actionable insights for implementing proven capital strategies that protect profits while winning more bids.

Event Details:

  • Date: July 9, 2025

  • Format: Live Virtual Presentation

  • Expert Presenters: The Billd team will share exclusive 2025 market research

  • Perfect for: Subcontractors, construction executives, and industry professionals ready to gain a competitive advantage

Register now: https://hello.foundationsoft.com/l/970183/2025-06-16/6swfr

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

.

SOURCE: Foundation Software



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-hosts-exclusive-live-event-featuring-construc-1045049

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.