Foundation Software Hosts Exclusive Live Event Featuring Construction Industry Insights

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / The construction industry is witnessing a dramatic shift in how successful subcontractors approach their businesses. While many struggle with persistent cash flow challenges, a strategic group has discovered methods that deliver extraordinary results - and Foundation Software is bringing these insights directly to you.

Recent industry research reveals shocking disparities in subcontractor performance. The most successful operators are achieving profit margins 41% higher than their peers while simultaneously winning more projects.

Join us as Billd's expert team shares exclusive findings from their comprehensive 2025 National Subcontractor Market Report, including:

Why strategic subcontractors win 32% of bids more than half the time, compared to just 19% using traditional approaches

The hidden costs that 64% of subcontractors aren't accounting for in their bids

How the 26-day payment perception gap between GCs and subcontractors is creating opportunities for informed operators

Proven capital management strategies that transform cash flow challenges into competitive advantages

With 83% of subcontractors planning growth in 2025 and 73% targeting larger projects, strategic capital management isn't optional - it's essential.

This virtual presentation will provide actionable insights for implementing proven capital strategies that protect profits while winning more bids.

Event Details:

Date: July 9, 2025

Format: Live Virtual Presentation

Expert Presenters: The Billd team will share exclusive 2025 market research

Perfect for: Subcontractors, construction executives, and industry professionals ready to gain a competitive advantage

Register now: https://hello.foundationsoft.com/l/970183/2025-06-16/6swfr

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-hosts-exclusive-live-event-featuring-construc-1045049