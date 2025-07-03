Anzeige
03.07.2025 20:54 Uhr
ASYAD GROUP SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES COMPLEX AIR CARGO OPERATION TO MAJOR ASIAN ECONOMIC HUB

MUSCAT, Oman, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asyad Group, Oman's global integrated logistics provider, has successfully executed a high-priority air cargo operation involving over 200 metric tons of electronic equipment destined for one of India's largest conglomerates. The operation was completed efficiently and required coordinated shipments from four key international markets, China, Malaysia, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

ASYAD GROUP SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES COMPLEX AIR CARGO OPERATION TO MAJOR ASIAN ECONOMIC HUB

Faced with strict time constraints and diverse origin points, Asyad engineered an optimized routing strategy utilizing multiple carriers and diverse air routes to ensure seamless, round-the-clock delivery into Indian entry points. The operation included continuous monitoring, proactive risk mitigation, and full compliance with the client's logistical protocols, demonstrating Asyad's ability to deliver high-value, time-sensitive cargo across complex global supply chains.

"This operation reflects our commitment to providing agile, technology-enabled logistics solutions at scale," said Juma Al Maskari, Director, Asyad Logistics. "Our ability to coordinate cross-border shipments across four geographies under stringent timelines highlights the strength of our global network and the depth of our operational expertise."

The project marks one of Asyad's largest consolidated air freight operations into the Indian market to date, reinforcing its growing footprint in South Asia and its role in enabling efficient trade routes between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. With Oman's strategic location at the crossroads of key global shipping lanes, Asyad continues to unlock new trade corridors and strengthen its position as a trusted logistics partner across the region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724424/Asyad_Group.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asyad-group-successfully-completes-complex-air-cargo-operation-to-major-asian-economic-hub-302497913.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
