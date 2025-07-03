Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp Completes Dividend, 4:1 Consolidation and Spinout of FCE Shares - June 30-25

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp (WOGC:CSE) ("WOGC") wishes to announce that on June 27, 2025, WOGC effected: (a) a 4 old for 1 new consolidation of its common shares; and (b) a dividend of 123,809 post consolidated common shares to certain WOGC shareholders. Post consolidation there will be 3,423,026 WOGC common shares. On June 30, 2025, WOGC, Fox Creek Energy Ltd. ("FCE") and Odaat Oil Corp ("Odaat") filed Articles of Arrangement with the Registrar of Corporations for the Province of Alberta to give effect to a Plan of Arrangement dated January 1, 2023 (which was amended on September 27, 2024 and May 1, 2025). The Plan of Arrangement was approved by the Court of King's Bench of Alberta on April 6, 2023 (as amended on December 20, 2023, May 28, 2024, October 22, 2024, March 6, 2025 and June 6, 2025). Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, on June 30, 2025, WOGC issued a dividend to its shareholders of 3,423,026 FCE common shares on a 1:1 basis. As a result of the dividend, FCE will no longer be a subsidiary of WOGC. FCE will be a reporting issuer in Alberta and British Columbia. The common shares of FCE will not trade on any stock exchange.

