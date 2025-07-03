Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+210 % Kursgewinn Year to Date: Neuausrichtung nimmt Fahrt auf - jetzt exklusives CEO-Interview ansehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.07.2025 21:02 Uhr
218 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp Completes Dividend, 4:1 Consolidation and Spinout of FCE Shares - June 30-25

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp (WOGC:CSE) ("WOGC") wishes to announce that on June 27, 2025, WOGC effected: (a) a 4 old for 1 new consolidation of its common shares; and (b) a dividend of 123,809 post consolidated common shares to certain WOGC shareholders. Post consolidation there will be 3,423,026 WOGC common shares. On June 30, 2025, WOGC, Fox Creek Energy Ltd. ("FCE") and Odaat Oil Corp ("Odaat") filed Articles of Arrangement with the Registrar of Corporations for the Province of Alberta to give effect to a Plan of Arrangement dated January 1, 2023 (which was amended on September 27, 2024 and May 1, 2025). The Plan of Arrangement was approved by the Court of King's Bench of Alberta on April 6, 2023 (as amended on December 20, 2023, May 28, 2024, October 22, 2024, March 6, 2025 and June 6, 2025). Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, on June 30, 2025, WOGC issued a dividend to its shareholders of 3,423,026 FCE common shares on a 1:1 basis. As a result of the dividend, FCE will no longer be a subsidiary of WOGC. FCE will be a reporting issuer in Alberta and British Columbia. The common shares of FCE will not trade on any stock exchange.

Gregory J. Leia, President and CEO
Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp.
Fox Creek Energy Ltd.
Suite 203 - 221 - 10th Avenue SE
Calgary Alberta T2G 0V9
T: (403) 870 0091
gleia@wolffleia.ca

SOURCE: Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/waskahigan-oil-and-gas-corp-completes-dividend-4-1-consolidation-and-spinout-of-1045779

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.